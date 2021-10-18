Monday, Oct 18, 2021 | Last Update : 04:56 PM IST

  Technology   Mobiles & Tabs  18 Oct 2021  Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro specifications leak, said to launch shortly
Technology, Mobiles & Tabs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro specifications leak, said to launch shortly

ANI
Published : Oct 18, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2021, 3:10 pm IST

Like its bigger sibling, the Redmi Note 11 also gets a 5,000 mAh battery, but charging is capped at 33W

The two phones are actually very close to release and expected to drop before Singles' day. (Photo: PTI)
 The two phones are actually very close to release and expected to drop before Singles' day. (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: Several new leaks and rumours about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro have emerged.

As per sources of GSM Arena, the two phones are actually very close to release and expected to drop before Singles' day (November 11), likely just in time to catch the shopping frenzy.

 

The source shared some alleged specifications as well.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to feature a 120Hz OLED display and a Dimensity 920 chipset, alongside 6GB of RAM, with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM, with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

These are rumored to cost CNY 1,599 (~USD248), CNY 1,799 (~USD279) and CNY 1,999 (USD311), respectively.

That 120W charging rumour is disputed by the new leak, which claims the Redmi Note 11 Pro will have a 5,000 mAh battery, capable of 67W charging.

Other mentioned specifications include JBL stereo speakers, NFC and an x-axis linear motor. For cameras, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to have a 108MP main camera, alongside other supplementary cameras, not mentioned in the leak and a 16MP selfie.

 

The vanilla Redmi Note 11 is said to have a 120Hz LCD display, with a Dimensity 810, alongside 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Pricing is tipped at CNY 1,119 (~USD186) and CNY 1,599 (~USD248), respectively. Like its bigger sibling, the Redmi Note 11 also gets a 5,000 mAh battery, but charging is capped at 33W. Cameras allegedly include a 50MP main snapper on the back and a 13MP selfie.

Tags: xiaomi redmi note 11, xiaomi redmi note 11 pro
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Latest From Technology

This would be the first update to the standard AirPods since the second-generation AirPods were released in March 2019. (Photo: AFP/File)

AirPods 3 rumoured to be announced at Apple event

Nothing has really managed to leak quite like Google's upcoming phones in recent memory. (Photo: Twitter/@madebygoogle)

Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro launch commercials leaked prior to official unveiling

The company's revenue product lead, Bruce Falck took to his Twitter handle and shared a GIF of what the new in-conversation ads will look like. (Photo: PTI/File)

Twitter trying out in-conversation ad format

The OnePlus 9RT 5G's design is similar to the OnePlus 9's. (Photo: Twitter)

OnePlus 9RT launched with Snapdragon 888 chipset, 50MP main camera

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham