Monday, Nov 04, 2019 | Last Update : 08:59 AM IST

Technology, Mobiles & Tabs

Moto Razr 2019 leaks reveal the clamshell design, but mediocre specs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 4, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2019, 8:38 am IST

However, as great as the device looks, don’t expect a high set of specs under the hood of the new Razr.

The pictures also reveal that the phone will have a single camera on the exterior and a physical button below the primary foldable screen.
 The pictures also reveal that the phone will have a single camera on the exterior and a physical button below the primary foldable screen.

The new Moto Razr has been ruling the hype train throughout the smartphone world, bringing to life one of the most iconic designs of an era long gone seems a thrilling idea and the Razr 2019 is the manifestation of it.

Now, we’re about a week away from an official unveiling of the phone and leaks that reveal the design of the phone have been flying in time and time again. The most eye-catching part of the design is the new clamshell body with a folding touch screen.

Trusted leaker Evan Blass helped us with some new images this morning and then we had more images coming from Mobielkopen.

However, as great as the device looks, don’t expect a high set of specs under the hood of the new Razr. Developers from XDA revealed that the phone could feature a Snapdragon 710 chipset with a 4GB+64GB or a 6GB+128GB configuration. This will be powered by a rather small 2730mAh battery. The screen itself will be a tall 6.2-inch OLED panel. A secondary 800x600 screen on the outside will have limited use.

The pictures also reveal that the phone will have a single camera on the exterior and a physical button below the primary foldable screen. The Razr is apparently going to be priced somewhere around USD 1500 and while it still is the cheapest foldable smartphone out there, how people will react to the big price tag with mediocre specs remains to be seen.

 

Tags: motorola., moto razr 2019, foldable screens

Latest From Technology

We are constantly exposed to electromagnetic fields creating a blanket of harmful rays, which has been likened to smog. Only this one is unseen. They're calling it electrosmog.

Insane home gadget sucks in eletromagnetic radiation

Apple has reportedly filed a continuation on the topic of foldable displays and the brand’s use in electronic devices.

Apple may copy Xiaomi with revolutionary smartphone design

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

To enable the Incognito Mode, tap on your profile picture in the Google Maps app and select 'Turn on Incognito Mode'.

Google Maps 'Incognito Mode' starts rolling out to Android users

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple may copy Xiaomi with revolutionary smartphone design

2

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

3

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

4

'Delhi is injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

5

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham