WhatsApp to soon allow users transfer chat history from iOS to Android

ANI
Published : Jul 31, 2021, 2:53 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2021, 2:53 pm IST

Users could migrate their chat history from iOS to Android by using a 'Switch to Android' on the App Store

A popular website, WABetaInfo, that posts regular updates about new features on WhatsApp, also shared screenshots on Twitter showing how the process will work.
 A popular website, WABetaInfo, that posts regular updates about new features on WhatsApp, also shared screenshots on Twitter showing how the process will work. (PTI Photo)

Washington: The popular instant messaging platform- WhatsApp might soon allow its users to transfer chat history from iOS to Android and vice versa.

As per Mashable India, a report by XDA Developers suggested that users could migrate their chat history from iOS to Android by using a 'Switch to Android' on the App Store- the Android app which has not rolled out yet.

 

A popular website, WABetaInfo, that posts regular updates about new features on WhatsApp, also shared screenshots on Twitter showing how the process will work.

On a related note, the same news was predicted back in April by WABetaInfo.

The new feature will help users switch between the two platforms without needing to rely on a third-party app and will allow WhatsApp to move its user's chat history between iOS and Android, according to Mashable India.

Meanwhile, speaking about the current status of the users of the instant messaging app, they have to use a third-party app or pay to migrate chats between the two platforms.

