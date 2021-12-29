Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021 | Last Update : 05:40 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  29 Dec 2021  Amazon's Alexa told a child to do potentially lethal 'challenge'
Technology, In Other news

Amazon's Alexa told a child to do potentially lethal 'challenge'

ANI
Published : Dec 29, 2021, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2021, 1:34 pm IST

The child's parent Kristin Livdahl posted a screenshot of their Alexa activity history on her Twitter handle

Alexa seemingly pulled the idea for the challenge from an article describing it as dangerous, citing news reports about an alleged challenge trending on TikTok. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Alexa seemingly pulled the idea for the challenge from an article describing it as dangerous, citing news reports about an alleged challenge trending on TikTok. (Photo: PTI/File)

Washington: Amazon's Alexa told a 10-year-old child to touch a penny to the exposed prongs of a phone charger plugged into the wall.

As per The Verge, the device seemingly pulled the idea for the challenge from an article describing it as dangerous, citing news reports about an alleged challenge trending on TikTok.

 

The child's parent Kristin Livdahl posted a screenshot of their Alexa activity history on her Twitter handle.

According to the screenshot, the Echo responded to "tell me a challenge to do" with "Here's something I found on the web. According to ourcommunitynow.com: The challenge is simple: plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs."

In a statement to a leading media publication, Amazon confirmed Alexa's behaviour, saying, "As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it."

Amazon isn't the only company to run into issues trying to parse the web for content.

 

In October, a user reported that Google displayed potentially dangerous advice in one of its featured snippets if you Googled "had a seizure now what" -- the info it showed was from the section of a webpage describing what not to do when someone was having a seizure.

Users have reported other similar problems, though, including one user who said Google gave results for orthostatic hypotension when searching for orthostatic hypertension, and another who posted a screenshot of Google displaying terrible advice for consoling someone who's grieving.

In the case of Alexa, an algorithm picked out the descriptive part of a warning and amplified it without the original context. While the parent was there to immediately intervene, it's easy to imagine a situation where that isn't the case or where the answer shared by Alexa isn't so obviously dangerous.

 

Livdahl tweeted that she used the opportunity to "go through internet safety and not trusting things you read without research and verification" with her child.

Tags: alexa, amazon alexa
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Latest From Technology

From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, the year gave us cutting-edge gadgets until its very end. (Representational Image: ANI)

Year-ender 2021: Innovative gadgets that brought a sense of novelty this year

Apple planning to ditch the SIM card slot is hardly a surprise since the tech giant is said to eventually move to a portless iPhone, and removing the SIM card slot looks like the first step in that direction. (AFP Photo)

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro might come without SIM card slot

Apple CEO Tim Cook with the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 7 during a special event at Apple Park. (Photo: AFP/File)

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro might sport 48MP camera

OnePlus logo. (Photo: ANI/File)

OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro rolling out once again

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham