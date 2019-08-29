Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

CamScanner removed from play store over advertising malware

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 3:42 pm IST

The app was primarily used by 100 million users to take pictures of notes and turn them into easily-readable PDFs.

In a spree of ripping out apps from the shelves of the Google play store, CamScanner,  a popular app used mostly by students has been the latest victim. The app was recently found to contain malware in its code that would seed ads in the phone it was installed in and push users towards paid services.

According to the findings reported by Kaspersky, a recent version of the app that went live also contained a malicious module. The Trojan Dropper module, identified as "Trojan-Dropper.AndroidOS.Necro.n”, was earlier also found in some Chinese apps. The module would extract itself and run another malicious module sourced from an encrypted file in the app’s resource library.

The app’s recent behavior that pushed many users towards paid services led to them posting reviews with the issues on the app’s play store page, which attracted attention to the popular app.

Kaspersky found the module and reported it immediately, which led to the app being taken down from the store. While the app’s developers apparently got rid of the module and updated a clean version of the app soon thereafter, not everyone maybe using the same ‘safe’ version of the application. It is hence advisable to uninstall CamScanner as soon as possible from your systems and wait till Google verifies the changed code on the app and re uploads it on the play store.

