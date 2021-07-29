Thursday, Jul 29, 2021 | Last Update : 04:28 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  29 Jul 2021  Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer
Technology, In Other news

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

ANI
Published : Jul 29, 2021, 3:32 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2021, 3:32 pm IST

Bharti Airtel tweaked its low-end (2G) tariff portfolio by discontinuing entry-level Rs 49 plan for users

Jio's entry-level plans now start at Rs 79 which offers Rs 64 of talk-time and 200MB data. (Photo: AFP/File)
 Jio's entry-level plans now start at Rs 79 which offers Rs 64 of talk-time and 200MB data. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: Telecom operators are aggressively making a bid to push entry-level users to higher-paying plans -- a much-needed move for the financially struggling telcos -- but Reliance Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan remains the best deal so far offering value for money.

A day earlier, Bharti Airtel tweaked its low-end (2G) tariff portfolio by discontinuing entry-level Rs 49 plan for users at the bottom of the pyramid.

 

Its entry-level plans now start at Rs 79 which offers Rs 64 of talk-time and 200MB data, implying that the minimum plan that is required to stay active on Airtel's network is Rs 79.

It works out to 60 per cent increase for the bottom of pyramid users. This also includes those users who use their phone for only incoming services, as they cannot afford to pay for outgoing calls/data.

On the other hand, Jio offers a Rs 75 entry-level plan for JioPhone users that comes with many more benefits. It is providing 300 minutes of free voice calls every month free without a customer doing a recharge.

On the other hand, Airtel's Rs 79 plan provides Rs 64 talktime that translates to 106 minutes of calls at the rate of 60 paise per minute.

 

Besides, Airtel has blocked SMS services on Rs 79 plan, thus disallowing low-end users from availing several SMS-based government benefits.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has made similar moves in a few circles and will expand it pan-India soon in a bid to push entry-level users to higher-paying plans.

Pre-paid users make up well over 90 per cent of the industry's subscriber base.

Both Airtel and Vi have been stressing on the need to raise tariffs and average revenue per user (ARPU) but have been reluctant to make the first move because market leader Jio has been looking to rapidly add users even at the cost of ARPU growth.

Tags: airtel jio, jio, jio 4g services
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Technology

The company did not reveal a timeline for when it might expand to more brands. (Photo: AFP/File)

Twitter in works to add new shopping section for brands

It will roll out new technology aimed at reducing unwanted contact from adults. (Photo: PTI/File)

Instagram to make accounts for users under 16 private by default

Instagram earlier supported Reels up to 30 seconds only. (Photo: AP)

Instagram increases time duration of Reels

iPhones are here to stay, even though this year's iPhone 13 is rumoured to come with a smaller notch than previous models. (AFP Photo)

iPhone 14 Pro might sport a titanium body

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham