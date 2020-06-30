India bans 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Shareit, CamScanner

"They are engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order"

The government said it received several representations from citizens and decided to act.

The government has banned 59 Chinese apps, including hugely popular ones like the social short video app TikTok and the sharing platform Shareit, following the standoff with the Chinese forces in Ladakh.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Information Technology said it was invoking its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 to ban 59 apps.

The apps were engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, it said.

The ministry said it had received several complaints from various sources, including citizens, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) that some mobile apps were stealing and surreptitiously transmitting user data to servers located outside India. , and therefore decided to act.

“There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against apps that harm India’s sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens,” the press release said, adding that the government therefore decided to disallow the use of the apps.

Here is the list of apps that have been banned:

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browsers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy