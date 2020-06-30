India bans 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Shareit, CamScanner

"They are engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order"
The government has banned 59 Chinese apps, including hugely popular ones like the social short video app TikTok and the sharing platform Shareit, following the standoff with the Chinese forces in Ladakh.
A press release issued by the Ministry of Information Technology said it was invoking its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 to ban 59 apps.
The apps were engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, it said.
The ministry said it had received several complaints from various sources, including citizens, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) that some mobile apps were stealing and surreptitiously transmitting user data to servers located outside India. , and therefore decided to act.
“There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against apps that harm India’s sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens,” the press release said, adding that the government therefore decided to disallow the use of the apps.
Here is the list of apps that have been banned:
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browsers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy