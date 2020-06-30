Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020 | Last Update : 02:41 AM IST

98th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

567,535

18,338

Recovered

335,271

13,497

Deaths

16,904

417

Maharashtra169883889607429 Tamil Nadu86224477491141 Delhi85161562352680 Gujarat32023232481828 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
  Technology   In Other news  29 Jun 2020  India bans 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Shareit, CamScanner
Technology, In Other news

India bans 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Shareit, CamScanner

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jun 29, 2020, 9:52 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2020, 9:52 pm IST

"They are engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order"

The government said it received several representations from citizens and decided to act.
 The government said it received several representations from citizens and decided to act.

The government has banned 59 Chinese apps, including hugely popular ones like the social short video app TikTok and the sharing platform Shareit, following the standoff with the Chinese forces in Ladakh.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Information Technology said it was invoking its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 to ban 59 apps.

 

The apps were engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, it said.

The ministry said it had received several complaints from various sources, including citizens, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN)  that some mobile apps were stealing and surreptitiously transmitting user data to servers located outside India. , and therefore decided to act.

“There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against apps that harm India’s sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens,” the press release said, adding that the government therefore decided to disallow the use of the apps.

Here is the list of apps that have been banned:

1.    TikTok 

2.    Shareit

3.    Kwai

4.    UC Browser

5.    Baidu map

6.    Shein

7.    Clash of Kings

8.    DU battery saver

9.    Helo

10.    Likee

11.    YouCam makeup

12.    Mi Community

13.    CM Browsers

14.    Virus Cleaner

15.    APUS Browser

16.    ROMWE

17.    Club Factory

18.    Newsdog

19.    Beutry Plus

20.    WeChat

21.    UC News

22.    QQ Mail

23.    Weibo

24.    Xender

25.    QQ Music

26.    QQ Newsfeed

27.    Bigo Live

28.    SelfieCity

29.    Mail Master

30.    Parallel Space

31.    Mi Video Call Xiaomi

32.    WeSync

33.    ES File Explorer

34.    Viva Video QU Video Inc

35.    Meitu

36.    Vigo Video

37.    New Video Status

38.    DU Recorder

39.    Vault- Hide

40.    Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41.    DU Cleaner

42.    DU Browser

43.    Hago Play With New Friends

44.    Cam Scanner

45.    Clean Master Cheetah Mobile

46.    Wonder Camera

47.    Photo Wonder

48.    QQ Player

49.    We Meet

50.    Sweet Selfie

51.    Baidu Translate

52.    Vmate

53.    QQ International

54.    QQ Security Center

55.    QQ Launcher

56.    U Video

57.    V fly Status Video

58.    Mobile Legends

59.    DU Privacy

Tags: chinese apps, mobile apps, tiktok, shareit, camscanner

Latest From Technology

The team developed the device prototypes with four variants, including an advanced model that offers step by step hand-washing instructions in vernacular languages to ensure proper cleaning. (Photo | Pixabay - Martin Slavoljubovski)

A device to help you wash your hands properly plays music for 20 seconds

“We must be sure that the app and its stated purpose is used for that, (and) not by governments, companies, etc, to find out who you’re talking to, or where you’re going,” United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Secretariat Head Chengetai Masango said. (Photo | Pixabay - Gerd Altmann)

Governments, companies should not use COVID apps to find out users' contacts, location: UN body official

Unlike TikTok, creators on Chingari get paid for content that goes viral, the company said. The app allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends or strangers, share content and browse through feed.

Nationalistic fervor nets TikTok rival Chingari 2.5 million downloads, but users want improvements fast

Starbucks, which employs large numbers of racial minorities in the US, has itself faced criticism over its handling of racial issues. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

Starbucks battles racial discrimination complaints, but pauses social media ads over hate speech inaction

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham