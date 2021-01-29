Friday, Jan 29, 2021 | Last Update : 02:25 AM IST

  Technology   In Other news  29 Jan 2021  Airtel says network 5G ready; demonstrates live 5G service in Hyderabad
Technology, In Other news

Airtel says network 5G ready; demonstrates live 5G service in Hyderabad

PTI
Published : Jan 29, 2021, 12:38 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2021, 12:38 am IST

The company said Airtel 5G is capable of delivering 10x speeds, 10x latency and 100x concurrency when compared to existing technologies

Avneet Singh Puri, Bharti Airtel CEO for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, demonstrates the country’s first Live 5G service over a commercial network, at an outlet in Hyderabad. (Photo:PTI)
 Avneet Singh Puri, Bharti Airtel CEO for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, demonstrates the country’s first Live 5G service over a commercial network, at an outlet in Hyderabad. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday said its network is 5G ready now as the telco successfully demonstrated live fifth-generation service -- with ultra-high speeds -- over a commercial network in Hyderabad city.

The move assumes significance as telcos are gearing up to leverage 5G as the next frontier for future growth to bolster revenues and provide stronger customer experience.

 

While the latest demonstration underscores the company's technology capabilities for rolling out of fifth-generation services in future, Airtel said the actual impact of 5G experience will be available to customers, "when adequate spectrum is available and government approvals are received".

For the demo run, the company leveraged existing liberalised spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.

"In many ways now, it is a flick of a button to turn on 5G. It is important that we get the right 5G experience for which adequate spectrum in the right bands need to be made available.

"Today, we have conclusively demonstrated that as far as Airtel is concerned, we are 5G ready," Bharti Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said at a virtual conference.

 

The company said Airtel 5G is capable of delivering 10x speeds, 10x latency and 100x concurrency when compared to existing technologies. Specifically, in Hyderabad, users were able to download a full-length movie in a matter of seconds on a 5G phone.

Using dynamic spectrum sharing, Airtel seamlessly operated 5G and 4G concurrently within the same spectrum block.

The company said its demonstration has validated the 5G readiness of Airtel's network across all domains -- radio, core and transport.

"Every single part of our network is now fully 5G ready...and can use any spectrum band to click on 5G experience in a matter of months," Vittal said.

 

Airtel said it is committed to position India as a global innovation hub that is at the forefront of tech revolution.

India has the potential to become a global hub for 5G innovation, Vittal said, adding this would require the coming together of ecosystem -- applications, devices and network innovation.

"We are more than ready to do our bit," he emphasised.

Airtel said it is the first operator to demonstrate this capability. The company had already demonstrated 5G capabilities in labs, where on a standalone mode it was able to deliver experiences of up to 3 Gbps.

"We are excited, as this has been demonstrated over a commercial network...The moment we receive Government approvals and we have the right spectrum bands in adequate quantities, we will be able to roll this out, immediately.

 

"Even on existing bands of spectrum, 5G can be turned on but the full power of the experience will be felt only when adequate spectrum is available from the Government," Vittal said.

The company does not see any significant change in its capex cycle going forward.

Telecom companies are eagerly looking to tap the upcoming 5G opportunities in the India, a lucrative market that has second largest number of telephone connections in the world.

Reliance Jio has said it will continue to accelerate the rollout of its digital platforms and indigenously developed next-generation 5G stack.

The company had said it will make 5G affordable and available everywhere, adding that its 5G service would be a testimony to the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

 

Tags: airtel 5g, airtel 5g in hyderabad, airtel tests 5g in hyderabad

Latest From Technology

Around 92 per cent people in the survey said they will not use Whatsapp payment features if the app shares information with Facebook and third parties. (Photo: AFP)

Majority of WhatsApp users may not use pay features if it shares info with FB: Survey

Facebook is also working on ways to reduce the amount of political content served up in users' news feeds by its automated systems. (AP)

Facebook to 'turn down the temperature' by reducing political talk on the platform

The company said one of the vulnerabilities affects the

Apple urges iPhone, iPad users to upgrade security

Sophia interacts with IIT-B students. (Photo: Shripad Naik/file)

Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham