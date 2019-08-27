Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:57 AM IST

Technology, In Other news

Oneplus sets up new R&D center in Hyderabad, India

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 10:23 am IST

Their new facility in India would help understand the Indian audience better, with newer designs being developed in the new facility.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau with KT Rama Rao, the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi. (Photo: Twitter)
 OnePlus CEO Pete Lau with KT Rama Rao, the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi. (Photo: Twitter)

Chinese phone maker OnePlus will soon set up a new Research and Development Center in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.  KT Rama Rao, the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi recently retweeted a post by OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau to confirm the news.

Here are the tweets and pictures of the event as posted by OnePlus and KT Rama Rao-

OnePlus is a Shenzhen based Chinese smartphone and accessories manufacturer which was founded back in 2013. The brand initially started producing phones for a niche market using CyanogenOS, a developer based custom Android skin. The company eventually became a major competitor in the international market with their ‘Flagship Killing’ phones that offered the best and latest in specifications at affordable prices while not compromising on quality.

Their new facility in India would help understand the Indian audience better, with newer designs being developed in the new facility.

Tags: oneplus, kt rama rao

Latest From Technology

The Smart Clock starts from Rs 5,999 while the Smart Display starts at Rs 14,999.

Lenovo unveils new Google Nest Hub smart gadgets for India

With Google Nest Hub, smart home users can make voice-controlled search, ask for directions, watch YouTube, get news, listen to music, view photos, and more. (Photo: Tech Radar)

Google Nest Hub smart display launched in India

Google, at number three, shipped 4.3 million units and acquired 16.7 per cent market share. (Photo: ANI)

Baidu overtakes Google to become global No. 2 in smart speaker market in Q2 2019

The security flaw basically allowed attackers to hack Instagram accounts without permission.

Instagram awards Chennai techie with 10,000 dollars for spotting vulnerability

MOST POPULAR

1

Last date to file GST annual returns extended till 30 November

2

Why the CIA doesn't spy on the UAE

3

White House counts ‘helping reduce India-Pak tension’ among 5 takeaways from G7

4

Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; watch video to find out who

5

Redmi Note 8 details leaked ahead of launch

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham