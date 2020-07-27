Monday, Jul 27, 2020 | Last Update : 09:37 PM IST

1,464,990

28,971

935,356

16,621

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
  Government bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps
Technology, In Other news

Government bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps

AFP
Published : Jul 27, 2020, 6:17 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2020, 6:17 pm IST

Most of these 47 apps are banned for the same reasons as the earlier 59, and many were lite versions or variants of the earlier banned apps.

As many as 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over similar concerns, including the hugely popular “PUBG Mobile” game owned by tech giant Tencent. (Photo | Flickr- Whelsko)
 As many as 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over similar concerns, including the hugely popular “PUBG Mobile” game owned by tech giant Tencent. (Photo | Flickr- Whelsko)

New Delhi: India has banned 47 more Chinese apps just weeks after blocking the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok and 58 others over national security and privacy concerns, an information ministry official said Monday.

 “We have banned 47 mobile apps from China in this ongoing exercise which highlights the government’s seriousness about data privacy and security,” the official, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP.

“The order was issued on Friday. Most of these 47 apps are banned for the same reasons as the earlier 59, and many were lite versions or variants of the earlier banned applications.”

There has been no official statement or order released by the government about the ban yet.

Anti-China sentiment has soared since a deadly clash in mid-June in which 20 Indian soldier were killed. It sparked street protests and calls for Chinese products to be banned.

As many as 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over similar concerns, including the hugely popular “PUBG Mobile” game owned by tech giant Tencent.

From toys, cosmetics and handbags to home appliances, pharma, auto components, and steel, China exports more than 3,000 products to India.

