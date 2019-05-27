Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:21 AM IST

Will oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple: Huawei founder

REUTERS
Published : May 27, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 10:02 am IST

Ren said that he would “protest” against any step if it were to be taken by Beijing.

Huawei Technologies' founder and Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that retaliation by Beijing against Apple Inc was unlikely and that he would oppose any such move from China against the iPhone maker.

When asked about calls from some in China to retaliate against Apple, Ren said that he would “protest” against any such step if it were to be taken by Beijing.

“That (Chinese retaliation against Apple) will not happen first of all and second of all, if that happens, I’ll be the first to protest,” Ren said in the interview with Bloomberg.

He conceded that export curbs from the administration of US President Donald Trump will cut into a two-year lead built by Huawei over its competitors, but added that the company will either ramp up its chip supply or find alternatives to stay ahead in smartphones and 5G.t

