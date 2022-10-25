WhatsApp down across cities in India, Meta says working to restore services soon

#WhatsApp Down is the trending hashtag on the social media platforms

The popular messaging service app WhatsApp is facing an outage in many cities in India. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform was down for several users in India on Tuesday with people unable to send or receive messages on their devices.

Many users in India have reported that they are unable to access WhatsApp messenger on Android or iOS and even WhatsApp web to send messages to their contacts or groups. Several other countries have also reported the issue with WhatsApp, according to trackers.

According to DownDetector, a website that reports on outages and other problems, many users reported issues in using WhatsApp since 3:17 AM EDT (12:30 pm IST)as per the DownDetector tracker

Affected regions based on Downdetector's heat-map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow among others.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore @WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible." - a Meta Company Spokesperson said.

According to the heat map displayed on the Downdetector website, user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours.

Mewnwhile, People headed to Twitter to complain and check if others were facing similar issues.

Some of the reactions were hilarious.