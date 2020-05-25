Monday, May 25, 2020 | Last Update : 05:31 PM IST

62nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

138,536

7,111

Recovered

57,692

3,283

Deaths

4,024

156

Maharashtra50231146001635 Tamil Nadu162778324112 Gujarat140636412858 Delhi134186540261 Rajasthan70283848163 Madhya Pradesh66653408290 Uttar Pradesh62683538161 West Bengal36671339272 Andhra Pradesh2780184156 Bihar257470211 Karnataka208965442 Punjab2060189840 Telangana1854109253 Jammu and Kashmir162180921 Odisha13365507 Haryana118476516 Kerala8485206 Assam393584 Jharkhand3701484 Uttarakhand317583 Chandigarh2621794 Chhatisgarh252640 Himachal Pradesh203594 Tripura1941650 Goa66160 Puducherry41120 Manipur3220 Meghalaya14121 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Technology, In Other news

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

AFP
Published : May 25, 2020, 5:08 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2020, 5:09 pm IST

He is referring to China's social credit system that tracks citizens to award/deduct points on a score determining one's access to services.

“There are now companies developing technology which make it possible for the employer ... to look at what's on your computer screen and to check your keystrokes and if you get up and walk away for a minute, they'll send you a warning. That's being installed right now.... It's not the future,
 “There are now companies developing technology which make it possible for the employer ... to look at what's on your computer screen and to check your keystrokes and if you get up and walk away for a minute, they'll send you a warning. That's being installed right now.... It's not the future," Noam Chomsky said, highlighting a reality that the public doesn't seem to take cognisance of or care enough about.

New York: The role of technology in helping push back against the novel coronavirus has been hailed widely. But it also means that people are constantly being watched by entities that can set the tone for public behaviour without giving a shred of consideration to people’s privacy. One of the greatest contemporary thinkers, Noam Chomsky, warns of the consequences of technology being allowed to control our lives in the guise of making our lives easier.

In an interview with AFP, Chomsky talked about how the dystopian reality of digital surveillance is already here.  “There are now companies developing technology which make it possible for the employer ... to look at what's on your computer screen and to check your keystrokes and if you get up and walk away for a minute, they'll send you a warning.”

“That's being installed right now.... It's not the future.”

The very things that are convenient are the ones that are invasive, he pointed out. “The so-called Internet of Things is coming along. It's convenient. It means if you're driving home you can turn on the stove — but it also means that that information is going to Google and Facebook, to the government, the American government, the French government, it's an enormous amount of potential control, surveillance and invasion. But this has happened. It's not the future.

“If we allow the huge tech companies, the state, to control our life that's what will happen. They'll turn it into something like China, where you have social credit systems and in some cities you get a certain amount of credits, there's face recognition technology all over the place and everything you do gets monitored.

“If you cross the street in the wrong place, you can ... lose some credits, and so on.

“It's not inevitable, just like global warming, that it's going to happen — unless people stop it.”

When asked whether the use of surveillance was justified in combating COVID-19, said “It might be — during the period of threat. There's controls needed during wartime, you have rationing. But it doesn't have to be permanent.... 'Yes, we'll let you have this authority now, but it can be revoked at any time.'"

Speaking about other major problems facing humankind, Chomsky said global warming was a greater threat than even the deadly pandemic. . “As severe as this pandemic is, it's not the worst problem. There will be recovery from the pandemic at severe cost ... but there isn't going to be any recovery from the melting of the polar ice caps and the rising of sea levels and the other deleterious effects of global warming,” he said.

However, it is evident that the public is either not aware or not bothered to see global warming as a serious enough problem.  

That kind of a public in the US also voted for a leadership that has proven itself wholly unequal to the task of managing the pandemic in the country where more than 100,000 people have died of it . “There's no coherent leadership. It's chaotic. The presidency, the White House, is in the hands of a sociopathic megalomaniac who's interested in nothing but his own power, electoral prospects — doesn't care what happens to the country, the world,” Chomsky said, in scathing criticism of President Donald Trump.

Chomsky spelled out how the administration under Trump never even gave the US a chance against COVID-19. “As soon as Trump came in, his first move was to dismantle the entire pandemic prevention machinery. At the start, defunding the Center for Disease Control, which would deal with this. And canceling programs that were working with Chinese scientists to identify potential viruses. So the US was singularly unprepared,” Chomsky said.

He explained the economic model that led to the current situation. “It's a privatised society, very wealthy, with enormous advantages — far more than any other country — but it’s in the stranglehold of private control.

“It doesn't have a universal health care system.... It's the ultimate neoliberal system, actually.”

He compared it to Europe, which in “many ways is worse, because the austerity programs just amplify the danger, because of the severe attack on democracy in Europe, the shifting decisions to Brussels....” But he added, “At least it has the residue of some kind of social democratic structure, which provides some support, which is what I think is lacking in the US.”

Tags: noam chomsky, big tech, google, facebook, china, social credit system

Latest From Technology

In this March 4, 2019 photo made available by NASA, the uncrewed SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, with its nose cone open to expose the docking mechanism, approaches the International Space Station's Harmony module. It was the first Commercial Crew vehicle to visit the ISS. (Photo | AP)

SpaceX’s first ever commercial space flight a stepping stone to Elon Musk's ambition to conquer Mars

In 2019, 20 percent of the active population in Greece had no access to the Internet, nearly double the EU average of 10 percent according to Eurostat figures.

Digital snail Greece pushed by coronavirus into rolling out e-governance faster

IBM has struggled to compete with top cloud rivals Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

IBM's new CEO Arvind Krishna, on a path to sharpen focus of company, cuts US jobs likely in thousands

The new system would ensure that the best and brightest students being educated in the United States receive preference for an H-1B visa, including advanced degree holders, those being paid a high wage, and those with valuable skills.

Techies who studied in the US are in luck, a new legislation gives them preference for H-1B visas

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

2

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

3

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

4

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

5

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham