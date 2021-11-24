Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021 | Last Update : 06:23 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  24 Nov 2021  Apple reportedly switching to iPhone modem design in 2023
Technology, In Other news

Apple reportedly switching to iPhone modem design in 2023

ANI
Published : Nov 24, 2021, 5:12 pm IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2021, 5:12 pm IST

Apple's switch to modems of its own design is widely expected to happen in 2023, and TSMC is the natural manufacturing partner

Apple bought Intel's 5G modem division in 2019, foreshadowing the eventual switch. (AFP Photo)
  Apple bought Intel's 5G modem division in 2019, foreshadowing the eventual switch. (AFP Photo)

Washington: Apple is reportedly planning to partner with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for the production of its own 5G modems for future iPhones.

According to The Verge, Apple is said to be planning to use TSMC's 4nm process node, which hasn't yet been deployed for any commercial product; the modem is apparently being designed and tested at 5nm before moving to mass production in 2023 at 4nm.

 

Apple's switch to modems of its own design is widely expected to happen in 2023, and TSMC is the natural manufacturing partner.

Qualcomm, which is the dominant player in the industry and produces modem components for the entire iPhone 13 lineup, recently said that it expects to account for just 20 per cent of iPhone modem orders in two years' time.

Apple bought Intel's 5G modem division in 2019, foreshadowing the eventual switch. Earlier that year Qualcomm and Apple agreed to end a costly modem technology patent dispute, with Qualcomm receiving more than USD 4 billion as part of the settlement.

TSMC is the manufacturer of all iPhone A-series processors and M1 systems-on-chip for Mac computers.

 

As per The Verge, there are hundreds of TSMC engineers based in Cupertino to work with Apple's chip development team.

2022 iPhone SoCs will reportedly use TSMC's 4nm process, and some iPad models are said to be adopting 3nm processors in 2023.

Tags: apple, apple iphone, iphone, 5g modems
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Technology

The K9 TV family is already selling in China and goes up to 75

Oppo to soon announce smart TV for Indian market

The company merged Messenger and Instagram chats last year, as a part of its plan to create a unified messaging system across all of its platforms. (AFP Photo)

No default end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger, Instagram until 2023

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, promised that the next major MIUI version would arrive before the end of this year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Xiaomi will update nine of its smartphones to MIUI 13

The company also reiterated that the feature doesn't use facial recognition, and said that Instagram teams review the videos. (PTI Photo)

Instagram asks suspected bots for verification with video selfies

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham