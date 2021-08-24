Google updates Meet app to warn users causing echo

The new echo warning update will appear as both a red dot on the Meet interface as well as a notification and a text alert

Washington: Seems like Google has finally realised that it's high time to make meetings more convenient by updating its video-communication service app that will now warn users with an alert message if it thinks they are creating an echo.

The company announced the news in a blog post on Monday that the Google Meet app will soon tell you when it thinks you're creating an echo in calls.

For the unversed, currently, the users of Meet stay unaware if they are creating an irritating echo for the meeting unless other participants interrupt to inform them. Now, presumably with this update, the meetings can be easier.

As per The Verge, Google says that Meet already controls audio to remove echo. But it can't account for all remote desktop speaker and microphone configurations that result in audio being fed back into the call.

The new echo warning update will appear as both a red dot on the Meet interface as well as a notification and a text alert.

The users can click the notification to get the steps of fixing the echo, which includes muting the microphone, lowering the speaker volume, or switching to headphones.

The warnings will be enabled by default and won't require any admin intervention to enable.

According to The Verge, Google says that the new echo warnings are rolling out now to Google Workspace and G Suite Basic and Business customers. The rollout will take nearly 15 days to complete.