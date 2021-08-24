Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021 | Last Update : 07:27 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  24 Aug 2021  Google updates Meet app to warn users causing echo
Technology, In Other news

Google updates Meet app to warn users causing echo

ANI
Published : Aug 24, 2021, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2021, 4:33 pm IST

The new echo warning update will appear as both a red dot on the Meet interface as well as a notification and a text alert

Google says that Meet already controls audio to remove echo. (AFP Photo)
 Google says that Meet already controls audio to remove echo. (AFP Photo)

Washington: Seems like Google has finally realised that it's high time to make meetings more convenient by updating its video-communication service app that will now warn users with an alert message if it thinks they are creating an echo.

The company announced the news in a blog post on Monday that the Google Meet app will soon tell you when it thinks you're creating an echo in calls.

 

For the unversed, currently, the users of Meet stay unaware if they are creating an irritating echo for the meeting unless other participants interrupt to inform them. Now, presumably with this update, the meetings can be easier.

As per The Verge, Google says that Meet already controls audio to remove echo. But it can't account for all remote desktop speaker and microphone configurations that result in audio being fed back into the call.

The new echo warning update will appear as both a red dot on the Meet interface as well as a notification and a text alert.

The users can click the notification to get the steps of fixing the echo, which includes muting the microphone, lowering the speaker volume, or switching to headphones.

 

The warnings will be enabled by default and won't require any admin intervention to enable.

According to The Verge, Google says that the new echo warnings are rolling out now to Google Workspace and G Suite Basic and Business customers. The rollout will take nearly 15 days to complete.

Tags: google, google meet, g suite
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Technology

These features, which are currently part of the standalone Messenger app, were originally spun out of the company's main app in 2011 and officially removed in 2014. (PTI Photo)

Facebook testing to add video, voice call features back to its main app

Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes, Mandaviya tweeted. (Representational image: AFP)

COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp

The Pixel 5A will be only available to consumers in Japan and the United States. (Representational Image: ANI)

Google discontinues Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5

Twitter is also tweaking DM timestamps for iOS users. With this, instead of stamping each message within a DM conversation with the date and time, the messages will be grouped by day. (AP Photo)

Twitter bringing new updates to its direct messages

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham