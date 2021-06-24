Thursday, Jun 24, 2021 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  24 Jun 2021  SpiceXpress, Delhivery to start commercial drone delivery pilot project in 3-4 months
Technology, In Other news

SpiceXpress, Delhivery to start commercial drone delivery pilot project in 3-4 months

PTI
Published : Jun 24, 2021, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2021, 2:38 pm IST

Both the entities, SpiceXpress and Delhivery, have signed a memorandum of understanding to this effect, according to a joint statement

The technology will be tested for numerous commercial applications such as emergency services, delivery of goods, critical medical services, and environmental monitoring. (AFP Photo)
 The technology will be tested for numerous commercial applications such as emergency services, delivery of goods, critical medical services, and environmental monitoring. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Air cargo firm SpiceXpress along with e-commerce logistics platform Delhivery will build drone delivery capability in the country and the pilot project is expected to start in the next 3-4 months.

Both the entities -- SpiceXpress and Delhivery -- have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect, according to a joint statement.

 

The cargo division of airline firm Spicejet, SpiceXpress, is one of the key consortiums shortlisted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct trials on Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drones in India, the statement said.

"We are very excited about this project as it promises to be a game-changer in times to come. The MoU is a win-win for both companies leveraging their strengths to deliver great synergies," SpiceXpress CEO Sanjiv Gupta said in the statement.

SpiceXpress further said that the pilot project is expected to start in the next 3-4 months.

"The collaboration is an extension of our long-standing relationship with Spicejet. We look forward to leveraging our capabilities to revolutionize the logistics ecosystem," Delhivery chief operating officer Ajith Pai said.

 

The technology will be tested for numerous commercial applications such as emergency services, delivery of goods, critical medical services, and environmental monitoring.

Delhivery will provide the necessary on-ground support to ensure speedy and reliable first-mile and last-mile logistics, according to the statement.

"Drone delivery is the future of logistics, and both companies have joined hands to experiment with drone technology to provide state-of-the-art services and make it more popular in the coming years," the statement said.

In May, the civil aviation ministry granted conditional exemption to the Telangana government from the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, for 'conducting experimental delivery of vaccines' beyond the visual line of sight using drones.

 

Amid the pandemic, the ministry, in April, allowed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct a feasibility study on using drones to deliver COVID vaccines.

Tags: spicexpress, drone deliveries, delhivery, drone delivery, drone delivery pilot project, commercial drone delivery
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From Technology

Super Follows are restricted to iOS, while Ticketed Spaces are available on iOS and Android. (Photo: PTI/File)

Twitter opens applications to test Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows

People can also decide whether they want their pronouns to be shared in meetings and webinars. (Photo: Flickr - Marco Verch)

Zoom adds new options to share pronouns

Users will, however, not be able to share any protected tweets using the new feature. (Photo: PTI)

Twitter's new feature lets iOS users share tweets directly on Instagram Stories

Subsidiaries of Google have suggested that soft rebooting the phone can act as a potential remedy. (Photo: AP)

Here's why Google app on android phone keeps crashing

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham