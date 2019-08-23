Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

Technology, In Other news

Google ditches desserts, names next OS version 'Android 10'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 10:34 am IST

The company also revamped the Android logo and even the old bugdroid mascot.

The company claims the new colour is in line with the company’s ideals to make the OS more accessible.
 The company claims the new colour is in line with the company’s ideals to make the OS more accessible.

Google just confirmed that the next iteration of their popular operating system will indeed not have an alphabetically ordered dessert name, which has been the case since many years. The company also revamped the Android logo and even the old bugdroid mascot.

The company claims the new colour is in line with the company’s ideals to make the OS more accessible, since the last green shade was reportedly not visible to those with green-red colour blindness, which is the most common type of colour blindness.

Android 10Android 10 ditches the whole classic bugdroid body and keeps only the head.

Other noticeable colours in the new OS include a shade of Blue, Navy Blue, Orange, Chartreuse and another light sky blue shade. These colours will apparently be the brand’s primary colours throughout the interface as well as with packaging.

The classic android logo now has a different font, which is more ‘curvy’ than the older one. The Bugdroid logo, which was one of the most distinguished mascots in the technology world, has quite literally been beheaded, since the brand will now only use the head of the bugdroid robot and not the rest of its body.

 

Tags: google, android, android 10

Latest From Technology

Xiaomi is in apparently in full swing and hyping up the new phone series in every way.

25X Zoom teased on the Redmi Note 8 Pro's 64MP camera

“E-cigarettes and similar technologies that encourage tobacco use or adversely impact public health..” the health ministry said in an internal note seen by Reuters (Photo: Pixabay)

Health Ministry mulling over ban on e-cigarettes, jail terms for offenders

The new phone will likely sport the MediaTek Helio G90T processor.

Xiaomi Video reveals Redmi Note 8 series

different nanoparticle materials and shapes could be used in extra layers to make a fully dynamic material like real chameleon skin (Photo: ANI)

Researchers develop artificial chameleon skin

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump's message to G7 leaders this weekend: 'Be more like US'

2

India's fiscal scene has never been better in 300 years: Narayana Murthy

3

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

4

Four new Apple Watch Series 5 models coming

5

Latest iPhone 11 leak details Apple’s powerful secret

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham