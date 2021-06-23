Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

  Technology   In Other news  23 Jun 2021  Here's why Google app on android phone keeps crashing
Technology, In Other news

Here's why Google app on android phone keeps crashing

ANI
Published : Jun 23, 2021, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2021, 11:24 am IST

The search engine giant usually keeps updating all its app

Subsidiaries of Google have suggested that soft rebooting the phone can act as a potential remedy. (Photo: AP)
 Subsidiaries of Google have suggested that soft rebooting the phone can act as a potential remedy. (Photo: AP)

Washington: If you are an android user who is struggling with the Google app on your phone, then you are not the only one who is complaining and here's the reason why.

The search engine giant usually keeps updating all its app and the 'Google' app is no different, but Mashable India reported that several people on the internet appear to be going through an annoying issue with the app which constantly makes it crash.

 

Users on Twitter highlighted the issue until the officials from the Android Authority took note and figured out that an update to the app- 'version 12.23.16.23.arm64 and 12.22.8.23', is the reason behind the same.

Mashable India learnt that according to the note, there is "no easy way to check if you have an affected version of the app, but if you do have an affected version of the app, you will see repeated notifications that the app has stopped working."

The issue is reportedly "reminiscent of a recent issue with Android System WebView, which caused Gmail and other Google apps to crash".

There has been no official fix reported to fix this crash but the subsidiaries of Google have suggested that soft rebooting the phone can act as a potential remedy. Other suggestions include installing the latest beta version of the app, or reverting to a previous version.

 

Tags: google, google chrome
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Latest From Technology

Reports suggest that both the M1X MacBook Pro models, alongside a Mac mini, will be launched in late October or early November. (Photo: Macbook website)

Apple might launch M1X powered MacBook Pro, Mac mini in 2021's Q4

The new smartwatch operating system is a big moment for the two companies. (Photo: Samsung/Representational)

Samsung, Google's upcoming smartwatch software could debut at MWC 2021

Last week OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a forum post that the company will 'further integrate' with Oppo. (Photo: PTI)

OnePlus will reportedly become Oppo's sub-brand

The Instagram Reels will have the same vertical and full-screen format as regular Reel uploads. (Photo: AP)

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham