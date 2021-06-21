Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021 | Last Update : 12:36 AM IST

  Technology   In Other news  21 Jun 2021  Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide
Technology, In Other news

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2021, 4:00 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2021, 11:30 pm IST

Mashable has learnt that Facebook is finally launching advertisements globally on Instagram Reels

The Instagram Reels will have the same vertical and full-screen format as regular Reel uploads. (Photo: AP)
 The Instagram Reels will have the same vertical and full-screen format as regular Reel uploads. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Popular photo-sharing platform Instagram is rolling out display advertisements for its Reels feature all over the world.

Mashable has learnt that Facebook is finally launching advertisements globally on Instagram Reels, a short-video maker, that rivals another similar popular app TikTok.

 

The trial for the same has already taken place in countries like India, Australia, Brazil, and Germany in April.

"We see Reels as a great way for people to discover new content on Instagram, and so ads are a natural fit. Brands of all sizes can take advantage of this new creative format in an environment where people are already being entertained," said Instagram's Chief Operating Officer, Justin Osofsky.

According to Mashable, Instagram teamed up with leading brands and tested their advertisements on Reels. The brands were: BMW, Louis Vuitton, Netflix and Uber.

The Instagram Reels will have the same vertical and full-screen format as regular Reel uploads. The Reel advertisements will be up to 30 seconds long and will appear between individual Reels.

 

In fact, as per Mashable, advertisements in Instagram Reels can be commented on, liked, saved, and also shared.

Instagram Reels managed to gain a lot of traction after it was launched in India back in July 2020, shortly after TikTok got banned.

Tags: instagram, instagram reels
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Latest From Technology

Last week OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a forum post that the company will 'further integrate' with Oppo. (Photo: PTI)

OnePlus will reportedly become Oppo's sub-brand

Facebook also intends to add podcast clips feature going forward that will allow listeners to create and share snippets of podcast episodes. (Photo: PTI)

Facebook to add new podcasts tab to its news feed

The game will be released on both iOS and Android. (Photo: Twitter/@PokemonUniteApp)

'Pokemon Unite' to initially launch on Nintendo Switch in July

The encryption will only work if both parties in the conversation are using Google's default Android Messages app. (Photo: PTI/File)

Google enables end-to-end encryption texting within Messages app

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham