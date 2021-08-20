Friday, Aug 20, 2021 | Last Update : 05:02 PM IST

Twitter bringing new updates to its direct messages

ANI
Published : Aug 20, 2021
Updated : Aug 20, 2021, 4:32 pm IST

Through this feature, users will be able to share a tweet in up to 20 separate DM chats

Twitter is also tweaking DM timestamps for iOS users. With this, instead of stamping each message within a DM conversation with the date and time, the messages will be grouped by day. (AP Photo)
 Twitter is also tweaking DM timestamps for iOS users. With this, instead of stamping each message within a DM conversation with the date and time, the messages will be grouped by day. (AP Photo)

Washington: Micro-blogging site Twitter, on Thursday, announced that it will be introducing some updates to its direct messages, which will roll out to some users in the next few weeks.

According to The Verge, the updates will include a feature that will let the users send a direct message to multiple people in separate conversations, without requiring them to start a group chat.

 

Through this feature, users will be able to share a tweet in up to 20 separate DM chats.

"The feature is coming to the iOS and web versions of Twitter first, and Android soon," as per The Verge.

Twitter is also tweaking DM timestamps for iOS users. With this, instead of stamping each message within a DM conversation with the date and time, the messages will be grouped by day.

"This will reduce timestamp clutter, and iOS users will soon be able to access the add reaction buttons not only by double-tapping but by long-pressing on a message," The Verge quoted Twitter saying.

Android users have to wait a little longer to access these two features, but they will get the ability along with iOS users to quick-scroll through a DM and return to the most recent message by pressing a down-arrow button.

 

Apart from introducing the new features, Twitter on Thursday also announced that it was testing a feature that would make it easier for users to subscribe to Twitter users' Revue newsletters directly from a Twitter profile, which will be rolling out to the web and Android users soon.

