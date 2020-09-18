Friday, Sep 18, 2020 | Last Update : 06:06 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  18 Sep 2020  Paytm removed from Google Play Store for running cricket betting business ahead of IPL
Technology, In Other news

Paytm removed from Google Play Store for running cricket betting business ahead of IPL

PTI
Published : Sep 18, 2020, 4:44 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2020, 4:44 pm IST

“The app was blocked for violation of Play policy — a clarification of our policy was released earlier today ahead of the IPL,” Google said

“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,” a Google blog post said, on reasons for banning Paytm. (Photo | Pixabay - Gerd Altmann)
 “We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,” a Google blog post said, on reasons for banning Paytm. (Photo | Pixabay - Gerd Altmann)

New Delhi: Google on Friday said it has removed Paytm app from the Play Store for violation of its policy on sport betting activities. Paytm will not be available for download now but there will be no impact on existing users of the app.

In a blog on Friday, Google said it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Google Play Store.

 

“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,” the blog post said.

According to the blog post, these policies are in place to protect users from potential harm.

“The app was blocked for violation of Play policies — a clarification of our policy was released earlier today ahead of the IPL tournament,” Google said in an e-mailed response on Friday.

Google said when an app violates these policies, it notifies the developer of the violation and removes the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance.

 

“And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently,” the blog post by Android Security and Privacy Vice President Product Suzanne Frey said.

Google also said that only the app availability on Play Store is impacted and there is no impact on users.

In a tweet, Paytm said its Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates.

“It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal,” it added.

 

Paytm is a popular app for digital transactions.

There is often a surge in launches of such apps before major sporting tournaments like the IPL. The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

