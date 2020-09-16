Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 | Last Update : 10:10 PM IST

175th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,926,914

81,911

Recovered

3,856,246

79,202

Deaths

80,808

1,054

Maharashtra107737475585029894 Andhra Pradesh5750794769034972 Tamil Nadu5085114531658434 Karnataka4676893618237384 Uttar Pradesh3171952454174491 Delhi2215331880724770 West Bengal2059191782234003 Bihar159526145019831 Telangana158513127007974 Odisha155005122024690 Assam144166115052482 Gujarat114996953653228 Kerala11081979809455 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh90730677111791 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5532536381895 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
  Technology   In Other news  15 Sep 2020  Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan gives hate speech hearing a miss
Technology, In Other news

Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan gives hate speech hearing a miss

AFP
Published : Sep 15, 2020, 8:41 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2020, 8:41 pm IST

Last week, a Delhi Assembly panel had summoned him to determine if the social networking site deliberately ignored instances of hate speech.

“The failure of Facebook to appear before the committee shows that it is trying to hide its role in the Delhi riots,” Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha told reporters. This photograph shows a riot affected area in Northeast Delhi as on March 8, 2020 (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - DTM)
 “The failure of Facebook to appear before the committee shows that it is trying to hide its role in the Delhi riots,” Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha told reporters. This photograph shows a riot affected area in Northeast Delhi as on March 8, 2020 (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - DTM)

New Delhi: Facebook India’s chief failed to appear Tuesday before a panel probing allegations that the social media giant failed to take action against hate speech, the committee’s head said.

India is the US-based company and its messaging service WhatsApp’s biggest market in terms of users, and the firm is under pressure worldwide over the policing of hate speech.

 

Last week, a Delhi Assembly panel on peace and harmony had summoned Ajit Mohan, managing director of Facebook India, to determine if the social networking site deliberately ignored instances of hate speech on its social media platform.

The panel, headed by Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Raghav Chadha, also said the firm should be probed over its “alleged role and complicity” in the sectarian Delhi riots in February which killed over 50 people, most of them Muslims.

But on Tuesday Mohan failed to appear, Chadha said.

“The failure of Facebook to appear before the committee shows that it is trying to hide its role in the Delhi riots,” Chadha told reporters.

 

“Fresh summons will be issued to it in line with principles of natural justice.”

A lawyer for Facebook said the summons was “untenable” as the matter was being heard separately by a parliamentary committee, a Delhi government source told AFP.

Facebook India was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the 18-member parliamentary committee had “grilled” Facebook representatives over the platform’s alleged political bias, local media reported.

The firm has been embroiled in a huge row in India after the Wall Street Journal reported in August that the company failed to take down anti-Muslim comments by a politician from the ruling party in order to protect its business interests.

 

Facebook has denied any political bias but admitted it has to do better to curb hate speeches.

Tags: facebook, delhi riots, hate speech

Latest From Technology

The more than 6,000-word memo by former employee Sophie Zhang cited organised efforts to harass, mislead or manipulate people in Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Bolivia, Ecuador, India and elsewhere, along with election manipulation efforts in the United States and Brazil.

Facebook not doing enough to stop election manipulation, says fired employee

The rules require telecommunications providers to treat all data traffic the same, and prevent them from reserving better access for their own services, or selling bandwidth to big companies like Google and Netflix while leaving a slower Internet for everyone else.

European Union top court verdict keeps the internet egalitarian

YouTube Shorts will be modified based on user feedback before being made more broadly available.

As YouTube Shorts gets rolled out in India, could it dull desi TikToks' allure?

Chinese state media outlets CGTN and China News Service on Monday reported that ByteDance would not sell TikTok to Oracle, while The Wall Street Journal said the transaction is being structured as a partnership and probably won’t be an outright sale.

US government considers Oracle's bid for TikTok, but China says deal won't go through

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham