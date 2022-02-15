Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022 | Last Update : 05:01 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  15 Feb 2022  Instagram rolling out new likes feature for Stories
Technology, In Other news

Instagram rolling out new likes feature for Stories

ANI
Published : Feb 15, 2022, 4:44 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2022, 4:44 pm IST

With the new feature, users can show appreciation for a Story without clogging up the other person's DMs

Instagram spent more than two years testing hiding like counts on the main feed. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Instagram spent more than two years testing hiding like counts on the main feed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Washington: Social networking platform Instagram has launched a new feature, Private Story Likes, which will let users like somebody's Insta Story without sending them a DM.

Previously, responses sent to someone on a Story, whether an emoji or a full-on message, showed up as a response in their DM inbox. However, now with this new feature, users can show appreciation for a Story without clogging up the other person's DMs, as per The Verge.

 

"So now, as you go through Stories, between send message and that little paper airplane, there will be a heart icon. And if you tap on it, it'll send the author of that story a like, and that like will show up in the viewer sheet, not in your DM thread with them," Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a video.

Notably, Stories will not have like counts, which is a largely different approach than what Instagram has chosen for users' main feeds.

The platform spent more than two years testing hiding like counts on the main feed before making the decision to leave them on by default, though users can opt to hide them on their posts.

 

As per The Verge, for likes on Stories, users won't see a public count, though they can see who left a like on their Stories when they look at a Story's view sheet.

"The idea here is to make sure that people can express more support for each other, but also to clean up DMs a little bit," Mosseri said.

Tags: instagram, instagram stories
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Latest From Technology

The Nokia G21 will be available soon for EUR 170. (Photo: AFP/File)

Nokia G21 debuts featuring 90Hz LCD, three-day battery life

Down Detector showed that the disruption was across the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

Airtel internet services briefly disrupted due to technical glitch; services restored

How Google Chrome's logo evolved through years. (Photo: Verge)

Google Chrome is changing logo after eight years

WhatsApp users will see a row of emojis just above a message. (Photo: PTI/File)

WhatsApp working on message reactions for iOS, Android

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham