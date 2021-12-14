Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  14 Dec 2021  WhatsApp will hide 'last seen' status from strangers by default
Technology, In Other news

WhatsApp will hide 'last seen' status from strangers by default

ANI
Published : Dec 14, 2021, 3:19 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2021, 3:20 pm IST

Your status on WhatsApp lets other contacts know when you were online last, or if you're currently using the app

WhatsApp has also been working to bolster user privacy by introducing an option to make its disappearing messaging feature the default. (PTI Photo)
 WhatsApp has also been working to bolster user privacy by introducing an option to make its disappearing messaging feature the default. (PTI Photo)

Washington: WhatsApp is rolling out a new privacy update that will hide the last seen status from people you don't know or haven't chatted with in the app.

Previously, WhatsApp set the feature on "Everyone" by default, allowing anyone on WhatsApp to see your status.

 

According to The Verge, WhatsApp's new update limits the visibility of your status to the people you've added on the platform and sets the feature to "My Contacts" by default instead.

The "My Contacts" option for your "last seen" status was already available, but it's never been the default on the app.

It's also worth noting that WhatsApp already has a "Nobody" option as well, preventing all users from seeing your status.

Your status on WhatsApp lets other contacts know when you were online last, or if you're currently using the app.

Turning on the "My Contacts" options prevents third-party apps from logging your online status, as an app isn't considered one of your contacts, and therefore, it won't be able to see your status.

 

WhatsApp has also been working to bolster user privacy by introducing an option to make its disappearing messaging feature the default.

Tags: whatsapp, whatsapp features
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Technology

OnePlus logo. (Photo: ANI)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 may launch in India soon

Twitter logo. (Photo: AP)

Twitter is planning to bring vertical video feed

The new battery will be of the same size and will reportedly be able to fit about 10 per cent more mAh. (Photo: PTI/File)

Xiaomi announces new battery with 10 per cent bigger capacity, advanced monitoring

Users who initiate a call from the Google Chat app will now be redirected to the Gmail app. (Photo: Wikipedia/File)

Google introduces voice, video call features in Gmail app

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham