Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020 | Last Update : 03:23 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  Technology   In Other news  13 Oct 2020  Nirbhay missile fails during trial
Technology, In Other news

Nirbhay missile fails during trial

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Oct 13, 2020, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2020, 12:15 pm IST

India developed a supersonic cruise missile Brahmos in association with Russia

file photo
 file photo

The flight test of  Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile having a strike range of around 1,000 km failed on Monday as it developed a technical snag minutes after its launch at a facility in Odisha. This will further delay induction of Nirbhay—India’s own version of America's famous Tomahawk missile—in the armed forces.

The missile was test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from an integrated test range in Balasore in Odisha at around 10:30 AM.

 

According to sources the missile developed engine issues, in its second stage, following which the trial process was aborted. The DRDO is analysing all the details.

The DRDO has already carried out several successful trials of the ''Nirbhay'' missile since October 2014. Last test of the missile was conducted by DRDO on April 15, 2019.  

Nirbhay can fly at a low level to escape detection by radars and air defence systems and is highly manoeuvrable. It is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and can be deployed from multiple platforms. It has a speed less than that of sound (Mach 0.8).

India developed a supersonic cruise missile Brahmos in association with Russia whose range of under 500 kilometers.

 

In the last few weeks, India has test-fired a number of missiles including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and anti-radiation missile Rudram-1.

Tags: nirbhay missile, brahmos, drdo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Technology

Since the launch of the Digital Silk Road, as part of the Belt and Road Initiative in 2015, Chinese tech giants’ global reach has grown across a range of sectors. Representational Image

China’s new data security initiative has implications for India

The VingaJoy SP-6560 Wireless Bluetooth speaker fits in your fist and can be carried anywhere.

Dhamakedaar like a firecracker — the VingaJoy SP-6560 wireless speaker

Weaken/remove encryption, and Facebook will instantly be branded Orwellian. Enforce encryption, and it becomes a lot harder to deal with bad actors on the platform. There are no winners here.

Tech This Week | Facebook services integration comes with trade-offs

Google has also begun insisting that apps must sell digital content only through its Play Store will have to use the Google Play billing system and pay 30 per cent of in-app purchases’ revenue as a fee. Many Indian startups have raised concerns around this Google move, which copies Apple’s App Store policy for which the iPhone-maker is facing many antitrust cases.

Google sends notices to Zomato, Swiggy, on IPL promos ‘violating’ Play Store norms

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham