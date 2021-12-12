Sunday, Dec 12, 2021 | Last Update : 02:08 PM IST

Xiaomi announces new battery with 10 per cent bigger capacity, advanced monitoring

ANI
Published : Dec 12, 2021
Updated : Dec 12, 2021, 11:41 am IST

Xiaomi was able to increase the silicon content inside the battery about 3 times and has resulted in more efficient capacity storage

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced a new battery tech that the research and development team has been working on and it should be available next year.

As per GSM Arena, the machine-translated Chinese might be a little bit off but from what users gather. Xiaomi was able to increase the silicon content inside the battery about 3 times and has resulted in more efficient capacity storage.

 

The new battery will be of the same size and will reportedly be able to fit about 10 per cent more mAh and provide up 100 minutes of additional runtime on a single charge.

On the other hand, the packaging technology has also been revamped, which has further improved space efficiency. The PCM (protection circuit module) has been angled at 90-degrees and no longer lies flat, which will ultimately save some space.

Xiaomi has equipped the new battery with a fuel gauge chip that relies on advanced algorithms improving safety and the life span of the cells as it monitors overnight charging.

All this will mitigate the overcharged state when the handset is plugged for too long. Some temperature control using additional sensors are also in place.

 

According to GSM Arena, the first mass-produced batteries of this kind should come around the second half of next year.

Tags: xiaomi
Location: China, Peking, Peking

