Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:29 AM IST

Technology, In Other news

Apple's 'Made in India' flagship iPhones to hit stores next month

REUTERS
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 8:14 am IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 8:14 am IST

Some approvals are pending, but the India-made iPhone XR and XS devices are expected to hit the market by August.

Apple’s devices are coveted by millions of Indians, but its premium pricing has limited its market share to a meager 1 per cent to the gain of rivals such as China’s OnePlus.
 Apple’s devices are coveted by millions of Indians, but its premium pricing has limited its market share to a meager 1 per cent to the gain of rivals such as China’s OnePlus.

Apple Inc’s top-end iPhones, assembled in India by Foxconn’s local unit, are likely to hit Indian stores next month, a source said, potentially helping the tech giant drop prices in the world’s second-biggest smartphone market.

Some approvals are pending, but the India-made iPhone XR and XS devices are expected to hit the market by August, the source said, asking not to be named as the matter is not public.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Foxconn said it does not comment on customers or their products.

Expanding local assembly will help Apple save on high taxes levied on the import of fully-built devices, as well as meet local sourcing norms for opening its own retail stores in India.

Apple’s devices are coveted by millions of Indians, but its premium pricing has limited its market share to a meager 1 per cent to the gain of rivals such as China’s OnePlus.

Reuters had previously reported that the local unit of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, widely known as Foxconn, would this year begin assembling iPhone X family devices in India’s southern Tamil Nadu state.

Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple also assembles the lower-cost SE, 6S and 7 models in India through Wistron Corp’s local unit in the tech hub of Bengaluru.

“Local production will give Apple the leeway to play with the margins of their distributors and indirectly price their phones lower,” said Rushabh Doshi, a research director at tech consultancy Canalys.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has tried to position South Asia’s third-biggest economy as a hub for smartphone manufacturing, wooing global players with access to a market with over a billion wireless connections and cheap labor.

That push has met with some success as global smartphone giants including Samsung and China’s Oppo have expanded rapidly in India, and contract manufacturers like Foxconn have ramped up domestic operations.

Beyond fulfilling local demand, companies such as Apple could also use India as an export hub to soften the impact of a bruising trade war between the United States and China, according to technology analysts.

Apple cut its fiscal first quarter sales forecast, blaming slowing iPhone sales in China where uncertainty around US-China trade relations has hurt the economy.

Some of the Wistron assembled iPhone 6s and 7 are being exported from India to markets in Europe, Neil Shah of Hong-King based tech researcher Counterpoint said.

Wistron’s India head declined to comment.

Tags: apple, iphones, made in india

Latest From Technology

, Walmart said it regularly offers input to the US and Indian governments on policy issues and this was a “past issue and Walmart and Flipkart are looking ahead”.

Walmart told US government India's e-commerce rules regressive

At the time, Apple said it removed the apps due to data privacy concerns.

Apple reinstates OurPact parental control app removed over privacy concerns

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com earlier showed that there were nearly 70,000 people across the globe reporting issues with Twitter.

Twitter back up partially after worldwide outage

Apple acknowledged the loophole in the app and disabled it.

Apple Watch app disabled over eavesdropping concerns

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

2

MoS Mandaviya to flag off cargo vessel from Bhutan to Bangladesh tomorrow

3

Axis Bank launches co-branded credit card with Flipkart, eyes 1 million new sales

4

Power minister asks central govt depts to run ACs at 24 deg Celsius to save energy

5

Bhopal court awards death penalty to man who raped minor within 32 days

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham