Saturday, Sep 11, 2021 | Last Update : 07:13 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  11 Sep 2021  WhatsApp to add encrypted backups for messages
Technology, In Other news

WhatsApp to add encrypted backups for messages

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2021, 2:44 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2021, 2:44 pm IST

WhatsApp will only know that a key exists in an HSM, not the key itself or the associated password to unlock it

WhatsApp users who will choose to opt into encrypted backups will be asked to save a 64-digit encryption key or create a password that is tied to the key. (PTI Photo)
 WhatsApp users who will choose to opt into encrypted backups will be asked to save a 64-digit encryption key or create a password that is tied to the key. (PTI Photo)

Washington: Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp, on Friday announced that it will let its more than 2 billion users fully encrypt the backups of their messages.

According to The Verge, the plan, which WhatsApp has detailed in a white paper before rolling out to users on iOS and Android in the coming weeks, is meant to secure the backups WhatsApp users already send to either Google Drive or Apple's iCloud, making them unreadable without an encryption key.

 

WhatsApp users who will choose to opt into encrypted backups will be asked to save a 64-digit encryption key or create a password that is tied to the key.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement, "WhatsApp is the first global messaging service at this scale to offer end-to-end encrypted messaging and backups, and getting there was a really hard technical challenge that required an entirely new framework for key storage and cloud storage across operating systems."

If someone creates a password tied to their account's encryption key, WhatsApp will store the associated key in a physical hardware security module, or HSM, that is maintained by Facebook and unlocked only when the correct password is entered in WhatsApp.

 

An HSM acts like a safety deposit box for encrypting and decrypting digital keys.

Once unlocked with its associated password in WhatsApp, the HSM provides the encryption key that in turn decrypts the account's backup that is stored on either Apple or Google's servers.

A key stored in one of WhatsApp's HSM vaults will become permanently inaccessible if repeated password attempts are made. The hardware itself is located in data centers owned by Facebook around the world to protect from internet outages.

The system has been designed to ensure that no one besides an account owner can gain access to a backup, the head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, told The Verge.

 

He said the goal of letting people create simpler passwords is to make encrypted backups more accessible. WhatsApp will only know that a key exists in an HSM, not the key itself or the associated password to unlock it.

This move by WhatsApp comes as governments around the world like India, WhatsApp's largest market, are threatening to break the way that encryption works.

"We expect to get criticized by some for this. That's not new for us ... I believe strongly that governments should be pushing us to have more security and not do the opposite," Cathcart said.

This announcement by WhatsApp means that the app is going a step further than Apple, which encrypts iMessages but still holds the keys to encrypted backups; that means Apple can assist with recovery, but also that it can be compelled to hand the keys over to law enforcement.

 

As per The Verge, Cathcart said WhatsApp has been working on making encrypted backups a reality for the past couple of years, and that while they are opt-in to start, he hopes, over time, to "have this be the way it works for everyone."

Tags: whatsapp, encrypted messages, whatsapp messages
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Technology

Apple has several other projects in the works that could make appearances at the event as well. (AFP Photo)

Apple confirms September 14 event, expected to unveil iPhone 13

The earbuds come with 80ms low-latency game mode, Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC code, and interestingly with IP54 dust and water-resistant ratings too. (Representational Image: ANI)

OPPO Enco earbuds coming to India on 8 September

The feature will be made available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers. (AP Photo)

Google Calendar to show how much time you have spent in meetings

Android 12 will make you able to automatically fit your phone's colour palette to that of your wallpaper. (Photo: ANI/Representational Image)

Android 12 lets users customize colour palettes for phone

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham