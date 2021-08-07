Saturday, Aug 07, 2021 | Last Update : 04:57 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  07 Aug 2021  Amazon India launches its 5th Fulfilment Centre in Telangana
Technology, In Other news

Amazon India launches its 5th Fulfilment Centre in Telangana

PTI
Published : Aug 7, 2021, 2:40 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2021, 2:40 pm IST

The expansion in Telangana is a part of Amazon India's plans to increase its national storage capability by close to 40 per cent, in 2021

This expansion marks an increase in Amazon India's infrastructure footprint in Telangana, which now will offer a floor area of close to one million square feet and storage capacity of more than 5 million cubic feet. (AFP Photo)
 This expansion marks an increase in Amazon India's infrastructure footprint in Telangana, which now will offer a floor area of close to one million square feet and storage capacity of more than 5 million cubic feet. (AFP Photo)

Hyderabad: Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfilment network in Telangana with the launch of a new specialised centre and spreading out of an existing one.

The e-commerce giant in a press release said spread over two lakh square feet of floor area, the new Fulfilment Centre here will offer more than six lakh cubic feet of storage capacity, housing a wider selection of products from the large appliances and furniture category.

 

The FC will benefit more than 35,000 sellers in the State with access to a larger customer base and the expansion will contribute in creating direct and indirect work opportunities in Telangana while ensuring seamless and faster deliveries to customers, it said.

This expansion marks an increase in Amazon India's infrastructure footprint in Telangana, which now will offer a floor area of close to one million square feet and storage capacity of more than 5 million cubic feet.

The newspecialised FCs will house tens of thousands of products such as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions as well as products from the furniture category, ahead of the upcoming festive season.

 

Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India, saidthe expanded infrastructure will help the company meet its customers' growing demand for large appliances and furniture while empowering small and medium businesses across the State.

"Our continued investment in Telangana will have a multiplier impact on the local economy and provide an impetus to ancillary businesses across the State," he said.

K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries said Amazon India's significant investment in Telangana is a testament to the State's appeal as a business and innovation hub.

The expansion in Telangana is a part of Amazon India's plans to increase its national storage capability by close to 40 per cent, in 2021, it said.

 

Tags: amazon india, fulfilment centre, amazon fulfilment centre
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From Technology

In the latest beta of iOS 15, it's been discovered that the build will automatically remove lens flare from photos. (AFP Photo)

iOS 15 may remove lens flare from photos

It is unclear about which model Realme has planned to launch in India.

Realme set to roll out new flagship smartphone in India on August 18

The company has confirmed that any content users send using the new feature will not be saved to the recipient's Photos or Gallery. (AA file photo)

WhatsApp launches 'View Once' feature

This is not all that Google has planned to roll out for its users as Google Maps on iOS is getting a couple of other features in August as well. (AFP Photo)

iOS users to soon get dark mode for Google Maps

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham