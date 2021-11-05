Samsung's Galaxy A33 5G rumoured to launch early next year in four colours

Friday, Nov 05, 2021 | Last Update : 02:46 PM IST

The other bit of information is that the Galaxy A33 will most likely be 5G-only

Samsung had released the Galaxy A32 5G in January of 2021 and then followed up with the 4G Galaxy A32 in February, this does hint at a potential launch for the Galaxy A33 5G's in January as well. (AFP Photo)
Washington: Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy A33 5G has just broken into the rumour mill with a few details about its colour options.

According to GSM Arena, similarly to the upcoming Galaxy A53, the Galaxy A33 5G will be available in Black, White, Light Blue, and Orange, the latter will seemingly be replacing the Lavender variant of the current-gen Galaxy A series phones.

 

Samsung had released the Galaxy A32 5G in January of 2021 and then followed up with the 4G Galaxy A32 in February, this does hint at a potential launch for the Galaxy A33 5G's in January as well, as per GSM Arena.

