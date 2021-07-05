Monday, Jul 05, 2021 | Last Update : 07:57 PM IST

Twitter Inc failed to comply with new IT Rules: Centre tells HC

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2021, 5:40 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2021, 5:40 pm IST

The Centre, in an affidavit filed in the high court, said any non-compliance amounts to breach of provisions of IT Rules

Twitter Inc has failed to comply with India's new IT Rules. (AP Photo)
 Twitter Inc has failed to comply with India's new IT Rules. (AP Photo)

New Delhi: The Centre Monday told the Delhi High Court that social media giant Twitter Inc has failed to comply with India's new IT Rules, which is law of the land and is mandatorily required to be complied with.

The Centre, in an affidavit filed in the high court, said any non-compliance amounts to breach of provisions of IT Rules, leading to Twitter losing its immunity conferred under the IT Act.

 

The affidavit has been filed in response to a plea by lawyer Amit Acharya, in which he claimed non-compliance of the Centre's new IT Rules by the platform.

Tags: new it rules, twitter inc, twitter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

