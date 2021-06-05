Saturday, Jun 05, 2021 | Last Update : 04:58 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  05 Jun 2021  Clubhouse will soon let users link their Instagram and Twitter accounts
Technology, In Other news

Clubhouse will soon let users link their Instagram and Twitter accounts

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2021, 4:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2021, 4:43 pm IST

Clubhouse's Android app will now also allow users to follow people and clubs directly from their Room

Clubhouse developers have announced that the app will see a general release
  Clubhouse developers have announced that the app will see a general release "sometime this summer," which suggests that users might be allowed to join the platform without the need for an invite. (ANI)

Washington: Social media app Clubhouse will soon be resolving the one gripe that people have had with it, its annoying invite-only system. As per the latest beta version of the app, it will now be officially allowing users to add their Instagram and Twitter accounts to their profiles.

According to Mashable, the developers have also pushed out updates, making it easy to follow speakers and find out about upcoming events on a Club page.

 

Additionally, developers have announced that the app will see a general release "sometime this summer," which suggests that users might be allowed to join the platform without the need for an invite.

As per the patch notes of the latest Android beta release, Clubhouse users can choose to link their Instagram and Twitter accounts to their Clubhouse profile, letting others "get to know you better, follow your other accounts, and DM you (if your IG/ Twitter settings allow for it)."
Those who have access to the Beta version can go to their profiles and tap 'Add Twitter' or 'Add Instagram' to add the account link.

Clubhouse's Android app will now also allow users to follow people and clubs directly from their Room. If a user is in a Room and they like the discussion or a certain speaker, they can quickly follow them by tapping the 'Follow button' in the Room at the bottom of the screen.

 

Users will also have easier access to more events that a particular Club is hosting. The notes detailed, "Just go to the Club page and you'll see all its upcoming events and be able to scroll through them if there's more than one." Taking a page from YouTube, there's also a bell icon to get notified when a specific event is due to begin.

In other related news, Clubhouse co-founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth have confirmed that although the platform has a fairly small team strength as of now, the platform is committed to toeing the line when it comes to country regulations and norms.

The co-founders said this in response to a question about Clubhouse's plans to comply with the new Information Technology Rules, 2021.

 

As per Mashable, both the founders and core team members of Clubhouse held the company's first press conference on the platform where they took up a bunch of other questions too with regards to in-house moderation, compliance, and other features.

Tags: clubhouse, join without invite, instragram account linking, clubhouse android app

Latest From Technology

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said that Twitter's refusal to comply with the rules demonstrated the microblogging site's

Govt issues 'one last notice' to Twitter to 'immediately' comply with IT rules

Huawei will unveil its first mobile devices loaded with the new HarmonyOS in an online event broadcast from its headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen beginning at 8 pm (1200 GMT). (AP Photo)

Huawei to launch new mobile operating system in fight for survival

In December, Facebook announced it would be nixing posts that contained false information about the coronavirus vaccines. (Photo: AP)

Facebook reverses policy, allows posts claiming that COVID-19 was made in a lab

There is no simple solution to managing iPhone storage usage.

What is 'Other' in my iPhone storage and why is it taking up so much space?

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham