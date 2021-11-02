Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021 | Last Update : 06:58 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  02 Nov 2021  Microsoft resurrects Clippy as sticker pack inside Teams
Technology, In Other news

Microsoft resurrects Clippy as sticker pack inside Teams

ANI
Published : Nov 2, 2021, 5:38 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2021, 5:38 pm IST

Clippy started off life in Office 97, offering hints for using Microsoft's Office software

Microsoft had been reluctant to embrace Clippy as a meme in its Office or Windows products until earlier this year. (Microsoft Photo)
 Microsoft had been reluctant to embrace Clippy as a meme in its Office or Windows products until earlier this year. (Microsoft Photo)

Washington: American tech conglomerate Microsoft is introducing Clippy back to Microsoft Teams as a sticker pack.

As per The Verge, a sticker pack will be available in Microsoft Teams soon that includes lots of different versions of the anthropomorphic paperclip.

 

"Yes, it's true - Clippy has agreed to come out of retirement! Whether you loved him or hated him, Clippy is back with a Retro Sticker Pack in Teams," explained Microsoft, confirming the return of Clippy to Microsoft Teams.

The new retro sticker pack looks a lot like the same stickers that a team of Microsoft employees created for Teams more than two years ago.

Microsoft officials were quick to shut down the project, and a source at the time revealed "brand police" inside the company weren't happy that Clippy had appeared in Microsoft Teams.

Clippy started off life in Office 97, offering hints for using Microsoft's Office software.

 

People had mixed responses to the Groucho-browed interruptions, and Clippy's stint as Office assistant came to an end in 2001 with Office XP.

Microsoft had been reluctant to embrace Clippy as a meme in its Office or Windows products until earlier this year.

Clippy has now returned to replace the standard paperclip emoji in Windows 11, been part of new Teams backgrounds, and now stars in a sticker pack in Microsoft Teams.

Tags: microsoft, microsoft teams
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Technology

In an email sent to the Committee, Facebook India said that it is selecting an appropriate officer for it. (AFP File Photo)

Facebook India seeks 14-day time from Delhi Assembly to appear before it

This photograph taken on October 28, 2021 shows the META logo on a laptop screen in Moscow as Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced the parent company's name is being changed to

Meta acquires VR fitness app Supernatural

Facebook unveiled their new Meta sign at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California. (Photo: AP)

Facebook Inc rebrands as Meta to stress 'metaverse' plan

The UI has been refined for use on large screens. (Photo: Blog.Google)

Google to launch Android 12L soon

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham