Monday, Aug 02, 2021 | Last Update : 01:21 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  02 Aug 2021  Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers
Technology, In Other news

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

ANI
Published : Aug 2, 2021, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2021, 10:49 am IST

Video messages will also now come through at a higher resolution

Telegram has also spruced up the user experience with animations for the passcode screen and when a user sends messages on Android. (Photo: PTI)
 Telegram has also spruced up the user experience with animations for the passcode screen and when a user sends messages on Android. (Photo: PTI)

Washington: Messaging chat app Telegram recently announced its latest new features and improvements that will be making their way to the platform, with video being the main focus this time around.

According to The Verge, after the launch of group video calls last month, those sessions will now be able to tally up to 1,000 viewers.

 

Though the maximum number of people able to participate and broadcast to the video call remains at 30, you can have quite the audience now for "anything from online lectures to live rap battles," according to the company.

Video messages will also now come through at a higher resolution, and users can tap them for a larger view of the clip.

When recording your own video messages, Telegram says that audio from your device will now keep playing. They said, "You can now sing along to your favorite songs or reply without pausing your podcast." Users can now zoom in when recording with your phone's rear camera, as well.

Other additions include screen sharing for one-on-one video calls, with audio from the device of whoever's broadcasting, and the option to auto-delete messages after a month. The longest option was previously a week.

 

As per The Verge, Telegram has also spruced up the user experience with animations for the passcode screen and when a user sends messages on Android. iOS users already got these message animations in a previous update.

Tags: telegram, telegram update, telegram messaging app
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Latest From Technology

The balance can also be used to pay for streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, and Apple's own services like Apple Arcade and Apple One. (Photo: AFP/File)

Apple's payment methods for app purchases now include UPI, RuPay, Net Banking

Mashable India predicted that if the Snapdragon 898 is to be made on Samsung's 4nm, increased performance and power efficiency will likely get on the cards. (Photo: PTI)

Qualcomm to name its next flagship chipset as Snapdragon 898

A popular website, WABetaInfo, that posts regular updates about new features on WhatsApp, also shared screenshots on Twitter showing how the process will work. (PTI Photo)

WhatsApp to soon allow users transfer chat history from iOS to Android

Amazon has updated the Alexa app on iOS so that users can access the voice assistant right from their home screens via a new widget. (Photo: PTI)

Amazon Alexa app adds 'Ask Alexa' widget to iPhones

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham