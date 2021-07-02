Friday, Jul 02, 2021 | Last Update : 05:57 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  02 Jul 2021  Instagram may launch 'Exclusive Stories' feature
Technology, In Other news

Instagram may launch 'Exclusive Stories' feature

ANI
Published : Jul 2, 2021, 4:42 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2021, 4:42 pm IST

Instagram is also planning to roll out untitled exclusive stories feature if the testing phase goes smoothly

According to the screenshots shared by Paluzzi, when regular users will fall upon an exclusive story, Instagram will tell them
 According to the screenshots shared by Paluzzi, when regular users will fall upon an exclusive story, Instagram will tell them "only members" can view the content. (Photo: PTI)

Washington: Similar to Twitter's 'Super Follows', photo-sharing platform Instagram is working on a feature that would let creators offer exclusive stories to their followers. As per Mashable, Twitter recently rolled out a feature 'Super Follows' which allows users with a certain number of followers to provide offer exclusive content for a fee, similar to YouTube's membership feature.

Following this, Instagram is also planning to roll out untitled exclusive stories feature if the testing phase goes smoothly.

 

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi broke the news by sharing screenshots of the feature on Twitter after which Instagram officially confirmed that the feature is indeed in the works.

According to the screenshots shared by Paluzzi, when regular users will fall upon an exclusive story, Instagram will tell them "only members" can view the content.

Exclusive Stories will also be marked with a purple heart icon which will work just like how Stories for 'Close Friends' currently get labelled with a green star icon, reported Mashable. Instagram may also prevent people from trying to take a screenshot of what they see and share it with non-subscribers. The platform may also allow creators to save their exclusive stories to a 'Highlight'.

 

Tags: instagram, instagram feature, instagram exclusive stories feature
Location: United States, Washington

