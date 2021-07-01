Thursday, Jul 01, 2021 | Last Update : 06:13 PM IST

  Technology   In Other news  01 Jul 2021  Twitter to let users set security key as only two-factor authentication method
Technology, In Other news

Twitter to let users set security key as only two-factor authentication method

ANI
Published : Jul 1, 2021, 5:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2021, 5:14 pm IST

This is not the first time that Twitter has announced a new feature related to improvising the security on its platform

In 2019, Twitter let you enable two-factor authentication without giving your phone number, a positive change given that SMS can be vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks. (AP Photo)
 In 2019, Twitter let you enable two-factor authentication without giving your phone number, a positive change given that SMS can be vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks. (AP Photo)

Washington: The micro-blogging site Twitter, on Wednesday, announced that it has rolled out a new feature to use a security key as the only two-factor authentication method on both mobile and web.

This new feature comes after Twitter announced the same in March. According to The Verge, physical security keys have advantages over other two-factor methods like an authenticator app or SMS because they do not rely on a code that a bad server could intercept. On a related note, this is not the first time that Twitter has announced a new feature related to improvising the security on its platform.

 

In recent years, Twitter has added a number of features to beef up login security. The company expanded beyond SMS in 2017 by adding support for authentication apps like Google Authenticator and Authy.

In 2019, Twitter let you enable two-factor authentication without giving your phone number, a positive change given that SMS can be vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks.

Tags: twitter, twitter security, twitter two-factor authentication
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Technology

Twitter flagged the issue and has assured users that it would be fixed soon. (Photo: PTI/File)

Twitter down for some users, few features inaccessible

Google also said that the app will be able to sort messages into categories, keeping your personal correspondence away from notifications about bank transactions and special offers. (AP Photo)

Google Messages to roll out auto-OTP deletion, 'SMS Categories' features

Facebook and Google representatives were called days after Twitter officials deposed before the panel. (AFP file Photo)

Facebook, Google officials appear before parliamentary panel over misuse of platform

Twitter is already engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. (PTI Photo)

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked in Uttar Pradesh over distorted India map

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham