Sunday, Mar 01, 2020 | Last Update : 07:50 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

High time government busted fake news on Coronavirus with public service ad

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 1, 2020, 5:19 pm IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2020, 5:19 pm IST

The spread of fake information must be stopped before damage is done

A representation of the structure of COVID-19, released by the United States' Centers for Disease Control ( Photo | CDC)
 A representation of the structure of COVID-19, released by the United States' Centers for Disease Control ( Photo | CDC)

Chennai: India has been unscathed by the coronavirus scare until now but that's no reason for complacency. Apart from all the screening and quarantine measures it can take, it can also step up its awareness campaign. One of the first steps a government should take is to issue public service announcements cautioning people against fake information.

A scan of new websites by a global cybersecurity firm last month revealed that cybercriminals are exploiting the public’s need to know by targeting them with scams.

One fake website spotted by the firm Check Point Software was vaccinecovid-19.com, created on February 11, 2020 in Russia. It offers to sell “the best and fastest test for Coronavirus detection at the fantastic price of 19,000 Russian rubles (USD 300 or Rs 20,000)," tech website TechCrunch reported.

On Saturday, the United States State Department tracked down as many as 2 million fake tweets about the COVID-19 outbreak, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. That was 7 per cent of the tweets trawled through to check for fakes. It turned out that the more the public googled about COVID-19, the more fake information was being discussed on Twitter.

Much of these were tweets about conspiracy theories claiming that the virus was actually a bioweapon created by the Chinese government or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation or that there were predictions decades ago about a deadly virus originating in Wuhan and so on.

Beyond conspiracy theories, the public’s interest in the virus outbreak has galvanised malicious elements into spreading attachments containing Trojan viruses that get downloaded on to the users’ phones and laptops when opened.

The risk in a country such as India where WhatsApp is a popular platform for spreading fake news, is that claims about herbal cures for COVID-19 are doing the rounds, riding on the trust that people have in the traditional Ayurvedic system of medicine.

India is still among the least affected by COVID-19, but there have been hardly any measures in place to prevent the spread of the pathogen. 

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus outbreak, whatsapp, coronavirus
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

Related Stories

Latest From Technology

Samsung says its flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra will change photography. But only if it improved its image processing algorithm. (Photo | Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: The Hulk is impressive on specs but ain't too sharp

Even pictures of landscape and portrait paintings can be converted to 3D using the Facebook feature (Photo | Oculus)

Facebook 3D Photos feature now available on single-lens camera phones too

The concept phone features a 120-degree FullView Edgeless Display with an in-display front camera for selfies.

Vivo releases Apex 2020 concept phone with edgeless display, Gimbal camera

The purpose of the study is to build robots that are smarter for improved human-robot interaction and enhance children's learning experience.

Researchers develop robot for autistic children to learn.

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham