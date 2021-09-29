Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021 | Last Update : 07:07 PM IST

  Technology   Gadgets  29 Sep 2021  Amazon announces new fitness wearable, health services
Technology, Gadgets

Amazon announces new fitness wearable, health services

ANI
Published : Sep 29, 2021, 5:05 pm IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2021, 5:05 pm IST

Amazon said it has seven days of battery life and can be charged in 90 minutes, especially if you'll be using it to track your sleep

Amazon has dropped the microphone that the original Halo used to monitor and analyse your emotions. (AFP Photo)
 Amazon has dropped the microphone that the original Halo used to monitor and analyse your emotions. (AFP Photo)

Washington: Amazon recently announced a new fitness band and a range of health services to go along with it.

As per The Verge, the new USD 79.99 Halo View includes a colour AMOLED display (similar to Fitbit's Charge 5) and a year of Amazon's Halo membership, which is required to access the tracker's more advanced analytics.

 

Amazon is also launching a Halo Fitness service, which provides workout videos similar to Apple Fitness Plus, and Halo Nutrition, which helps you with your meal plan.

Amazon is pitching the Halo View as a follow-up to its previous Halo Band fitness tracker, which didn't include a screen. While the Halo View can gather a ton of biometric data, including heart rate, blood oxygen level, and skin temperature, it won't be gathering your voice data.

Amazon has dropped the microphone that the original Halo used to monitor and analyse your emotions (though that feature will still be available in the Halo app). The Halo View can also do sleep tracking and alert you to text messages with a haptic motor.

 

The Halo View will come in three colours: black, green, and purple. People will also be able to buy additional bands (Amazon promises 15 colours of the sport bands), including ones made out of fabric, leather, and metal.

Amazon said it has seven days of battery life and can be charged in 90 minutes, which is good, especially if you'll be using it to track your sleep. Amazon said it'll be shipping in time for the holidays.

The Halo Membership, which costs USD 3.99 a month after the first year that you get free with the View, will let you access advanced features like Amazon's body composition scanning, activity points system, sleep analysis, Alexa integration (where Alexa devices can give you information that Halo collects), and more.

 

It also gives you access to the new services Amazon announced recently. Halo Fitness will include "hundreds" of cardio, strength, yoga, outdoor, and mobility classes, led by Halo coaches.

Similar to Apple Fitness Plus, you'll also be able to see metrics like heart rate from your Halo band overlaid on the video, though that functionality won't be available when the service launches "later this year."

Amazon's Halo Nutrition includes a collection of recipes from companies like Weight Watchers, Lifesum, and the Amazon-owned Whole Foods and includes Alexa integration -- if you're planning on making a recipe, you can add the ingredients to your Alexa shopping list.

 

Amazon said Halo Nutrition will be available in January 2022. Both Nutrition and Fitness will be available to customers who have the original Halo Band as well, as they'll live in the Halo App.

Tags: amazon, health services, fitness band, amoled display
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Technology

The 'Hey Disney' custom voice assistant is also available for people who aren't staying in Disney parks. (Photo: Twitter)

Amazon, Disney collaborate to bring custom voice assistant for Echo devices in 2022

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced the news in a blog post, saying that the Facebook-owned company would continue to work on parental-supervised experiences for younger users. (Photo: PTI)

Facebook halts plans for 'Instagram Kids' app after criticism

Marking the special occasion, the company unveiled a special cake-themed doodle on its homepage.

Google celebrates 23rd birthday with a special doodle

Twitter's poor video quality has been a long-running frustration for users on the platform. (Photo: PTI)

Twitter says new videos will be less pixelated for better experience

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham