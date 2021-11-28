Sunday, Nov 28, 2021 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

Huawei Watch D to come with blood pressure monitoring feature

The product is in its final stages of testing, and reportedly the accuracy rate is really good

The Watch D will be one of the few wearables to measure blood pressure, and it will also be unique in Huawei's wearable portfolio with its design.
Shenzhen: Huawei is soon going to launch a new smartwatch and it's going to come with a pretty rare health feature. The tech giant has received certification for a wearable that will be able to monitor blood pressure.

Leaksters found a promo image of the device dubbed Huawei Watch D and immediately posted it on Weibo. It is expected to release at the end of December, reported GSM Arena.

 

The product is in its final stages of testing, and reportedly the accuracy rate is really good. The Watch D will be one of the few wearables to measure blood pressure, and it will also be unique in Huawei's wearable portfolio with its design.

All other watches of the company have either a circular face with two buttons or a rectangular touch screen with one fairly neat button on the right-hand side.

The Watch D already obtained a certificate as a State Drug Administration Class II medical device, but it may take a while until Huawei obtains the required approval in other countries.

