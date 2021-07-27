Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021 | Last Update : 07:54 PM IST

  Technology   Gadgets  27 Jul 2021  iPhone 14 Pro might sport a titanium body
Technology, Gadgets

iPhone 14 Pro might sport a titanium body

ANI
Published : Jul 27, 2021, 7:27 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2021, 7:27 pm IST

Notably, Apple does already use titanium for its Apple Watch Edition, which earlier used to have a ceramic case

iPhones are here to stay, even though this year's iPhone 13 is rumoured to come with a smaller notch than previous models. (AFP Photo)
 iPhones are here to stay, even though this year's iPhone 13 is rumoured to come with a smaller notch than previous models. (AFP Photo)

Washington: Reports claim that American tech giant Apple is now planning to make its iPhone devices sturdier than ever before with a new titanium body for next year's iPhone 14 pro models.

According to Mashable, a report by JP Morgan Chase suggests that Apple plans to equip the Pro models in its iPhone 14 line-up, likely coming next year, with a titanium alloy chassis.

 

This would be a first for the iPhone since previously Apple used aluminium and stainless steel for their devices. Titanium is harder and more resistant to scratches, more resistant to corrosion, and lighter than stainless steel.

However, titanium is harder to etch, and it's quite prone to fingerprint marks. Apple reportedly has a fix for both of these issues. It will do so by using an oxide coating which should get rid of fingerprints, as well as a new blasting, etching and chemical process that should give titanium a glossier finish.

Notably, Apple does already use titanium for its Apple Watch Edition, which earlier used to have a ceramic case.

 

In other Apple-related rumours, reports suggest that the company plans to bring Face ID to basically all relevant devices, including all iPads, Macs, and the iPhone SE range.

Though there's no clear timeline on this, it should eventually happen. This would hence also mean that notches on iPhones are here to stay, even though this year's iPhone 13 is rumoured to come with a smaller notch than previous models.

Tags: apple watch, apple, iphone 14, iphone 14 pro, iphone devices
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Technology

Apple last year reintroduced a flat-edged design for the iPhone, and the iPhone 13 will likely build on that design. (AFP)

Apple's iPhone 13 series could support 25W wired fast charging

Google recently unveiled the information behind this search algorithm with the hope that showing users this information will ultimately lead to finding better results. (AP Photo)

Google to display why it shows search results to users

WarnerMedia faced significant backlash when it announced earlier this year that its 2021 slate of films would debut under its same-day streaming and theatrical release model. (Photo: AFP)

HBO Max slated to release 10 Warner Bros. titles straight-to-streaming

The sensitivity filter allows people to set limits around how much potentially sensitive content they might see on their 'Explore' page. (Photo: AP)

Instagram's new sensitivity filter is censoring its users work

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham