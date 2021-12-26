Sunday, Dec 26, 2021 | Last Update : 01:44 PM IST

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro might come without SIM card slot

Published : Dec 26, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2021, 11:59 am IST

The latest rumours claim Apple will ditch the physical SIM card slot beginning with the iPhone 15 series in 2023

 Apple planning to ditch the SIM card slot is hardly a surprise since the tech giant is said to eventually move to a portless iPhone, and removing the SIM card slot looks like the first step in that direction. (AFP Photo)

Washington: Apple had unveiled the iPhone 13 lineup in September, and even though the iPhone 14 is still months away from its launch but rumours around the iPhone 15 have already started surfacing on the internet.

According to GSM Arena, the latest rumours claim Apple will ditch the physical SIM card slot beginning with the iPhone 15 series in 2023. Word comes from a Brazilian publication Blog, which says that the 2023's Pro models (tentatively called iPhone 15 Pro) will not have physical SIM card slots and will rely entirely on eSIM technology for connectivity.

 

The source also claimed that these iPhones will come with dual e-SIM support, allowing the users to have two lines simultaneously. However, it's unclear if the non-Pro models will also depend entirely on eSIM tech or continue to use physical SIM card slots.

Apple planning to ditch the SIM card slot is hardly a surprise since the tech giant is said to eventually move to a portless iPhone, and removing the SIM card slot looks like the first step in that direction.

However, even if Apple does launch an iPhone without a SIM card slot, the company might still offer a version with a physical SIM slot in countries where eSIM service is unavailable.

 

As per GSM Arena, then again, 2023 is a long time to go, and it's best to wait for this information to be corroborated by reliable industry sources before considering it final.

