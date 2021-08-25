Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021 | Last Update : 05:05 PM IST

  Apple iPhone 13 will not get in-display Touch ID
Apple iPhone 13 will not get in-display Touch ID

ANI
Published : Aug 25, 2021, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2021, 3:24 pm IST

In the future, Apple could decide to get rid of the notch and place Face ID components under the display

As for what we expect, the iPhone 13 series will feature a smaller notch with a 120Hz refresh rate display and new camera sensors. (AFP Photo)
 As for what we expect, the iPhone 13 series will feature a smaller notch with a 120Hz refresh rate display and new camera sensors. (AFP Photo)

Washington: With Apple's iPhone 13 series launch fast approaching, more and more speculations and rumours are beginning to surface. Apple is expected to launch four models of the iPhone 13 with a smaller notch and tweaked camera sensors.

While nothing is certain just yet, several new reports state that Apple tested Touch ID on the iPhone 13 series but it's unlikely that it'll launch this year, according to Mashable.

 

Apple had been testing Touch ID technology that would have allowed the company to place the sensor under the display on the iPhone, allowing users to simply put their finger on the display to authenticate.

While Apple regularly tests and researches new ideas and technologies, reports earlier in the year had suggested the company was on track to include Touch ID under the display with the 2021 iPhones.

However, Apple won't incorporate in-display Touch ID on the iPhone since it's a long-term commitment to keep Face ID under the display. Note that this is not the first time that we are hearing details of an in-display Touch ID. For this year though, Apple is merely making the notch smaller on the iPhone 13.

 

In the future, Apple could decide to get rid of the notch and place Face ID components under the display. Since many smartphones have now begun to use the in-display camera technology, it's only a matter of time before Apple jumps on the bandwagon with its own implementation.

As for what we expect, the iPhone 13 series will feature a smaller notch with a 120Hz refresh rate display and new camera sensors.

Additionally, Apple will add its new and improved A15 processor which may even include up to 1TB of storage capacity. The Cupertino giant will launch the iPhone 13 series sometime in September alongside a bunch of other products.

 

Beyond improved performance, more advanced displays, and better camera capabilities, dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup reveal very few design changes for the new iPhones.

Apple last year reintroduced a flat-edged design for the iPhone, and the iPhone 13 will likely build on that design. However, the new iPhones are expected to be slightly thicker and heavier to accommodate the more advanced displays and larger batteries.

The iPhone 13 is also rumoured to come with an Always-On Display. As per the rumours, the Always-On Display will only show time, battery percentage, and incoming notifications.

