Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 | Last Update : 08:26 PM IST

93rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

473,345

16,868

Recovered

271,688

13,089

Deaths

14,907

424

Maharashtra142899737926739 Delhi70390414372365 Tamil Nadu6746837763866 Gujarat29001210961736 Uttar Pradesh1955712586596 Rajasthan1600912611375 West Bengal151739702591 Madhya Pradesh124489473534 Haryana120106925188 Telangana104444361225 Andhra Pradesh103314779129 Karnataka101186153164 Bihar8273610655 Jammu and Kashmir6422381888 Assam637139599 Odisha5752386324 Punjab46273099113 Kerala3604188823 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2419160112 Jharkhand2219157512 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Puducherry4611769 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551480 Mizoram145240 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim83390 Meghalaya43321
  Technology   Gadgets  25 Jun 2020  Pentagon names Huawei, Hikvision among firms tied to Chinese military
Technology, Gadgets

Pentagon names Huawei, Hikvision among firms tied to Chinese military

AFP
Published : Jun 25, 2020, 6:58 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2020, 6:58 pm IST

The list covers firms owned by, controlled by, or affiliated with China’s government, military, or defense industry.

“As the People’s Republic of China attempts to blur the lines between civil and military sectors, ‘knowing your supplier’ is critical,” said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman. In this picture, Hikvision's office in Hangzhou, China. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Raysonho)
 “As the People’s Republic of China attempts to blur the lines between civil and military sectors, ‘knowing your supplier’ is critical,” said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman. In this picture, Hikvision's office in Hangzhou, China. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Raysonho)

Washington: The Pentagon has published a list of 20 Chinese companies it says are backed by the military, in the latest instance of a running tit-for-tat economic battle between Washington and Beijing.

Telecom giant Huawei—which has been dogged by allegations of stealing American trade secrets and aiding China’s espionage efforts—and video surveillance giant Hikvision are among the firms named in the list, according to Bloomberg.

 

“As the People’s Republic of China attempts to blur the lines between civil and military sectors, ‘knowing your supplier’ is critical,” said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman.

The list covers firms “owned by, controlled by, or affiliated with China’s government, military, or defense industry,” Hoffman said in a statement.

“We envision this list will be a useful tool for the U.S. Government, companies, investors, academic institutions, and likeminded partners to conduct due diligence with regard to partnerships with these entities,” he added.

Tensions have been mounting between Beijing and Washington on a number of fronts—including trade.

US President Donald Trump has pursued a bruising trade war with China, and warned last week of “complete decoupling” between the world’s top two economies despite both sides pledging to move forward on a trade deal.

China last month warned it would take “necessary measures” to protect Huawei and other firms after the US announced new restrictions on the tech giant’s purchases of semiconductor technology.

Huawei did not immediately respond on the publication of the list but has previously denied ties with the Chinese government.

A Hikvision spokesman said it “strongly opposes” the US move, calling its inclusion in the list “baseless” and saying details of its ownership are publicly available as a publicly traded company.

“Hikvision has never participated in any R&D work for military applications,” said the spokesman of the firm, which has been accused of contributing to human rights abuses.

AFP has reached out to other companies on the list, including China Telecom and China Mobile, for comment.

Tags: pentagon, chinese companies, chinese military, huawei, hikvision, china mobile

Latest From Technology

Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, is the biggest maker of network equipment and the No. 2 smartphone brand. It is a leader in 5G, along with Finland’s Nokia Corp. and Sweden’s LM Ericsson. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Donald Trung Quoc Don)

Don't allow Beijing to expand surveillance state, US will help buy non-Huawei gear, says official

IIT-Bombay’s announcement comes at a time the HRD Ministry is holding discussions on revising the academic calendar in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

IIT Bombay campus will be empty as new academic year begins, all classes go online

A nine-member panel has been asked to study and understand the insurance needs of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) owners and operators.

Increasing use of drones amid lockdown prompts insurance regulator to consider coverage

“We believe that products should keep your information for only as long as it’s useful and helpful to you,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post, adding that the changes were designed to “keep less data by default.” (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Nguyen Hung Vu)

Now, new users on Google have auto-delete already activated to wipe out their data after 18 months

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham