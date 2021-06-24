Thursday, Jun 24, 2021 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

  Technology   Gadgets  24 Jun 2021  Mukesh Ambani announces 'JioPhone Next', affordable smartphone developed by Jio and Google
Mukesh Ambani announces 'JioPhone Next', affordable smartphone developed by Jio and Google

PTI
Published : Jun 24, 2021, 4:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2021, 4:19 pm IST

Google teamed up on technology initiatives, including development of affordable smartphones for price-sensitive, tech-savvy Indian market

JioPhone Next will be available from September 10, and will be the most affordable smartphone globally. (Photo: Twitter)
 JioPhone Next will be available from September 10, and will be the most affordable smartphone globally. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced 'JioPhone Next', a power-packed affordable smartphone that has been jointly developed by Jio and tech titan Google.

JioPhone Next will be available from September 10, and will be the most affordable smartphone globally, Ambani said while addressing RIL's annual general meeting.

 

The "extremely affordable" smartphone will have cutting-edge features, including voice assistant and language translation, among others, he said.

He further said Reliance Jio will use Google Cloud for 5G.

Last year, Google had announced an investment of Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' technology venture Jio Platforms. The tech giant had also teamed up on technology initiatives, including development of affordable smartphones for the price-sensitive, tech-savvy Indian market.

