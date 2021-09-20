Monday, Sep 20, 2021 | Last Update : 04:21 PM IST

  Technology   Gadgets  20 Sep 2021  Leaks suggest Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will have 120Hz display, Thunderbolt support
Technology, Gadgets

Leaks suggest Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will have 120Hz display, Thunderbolt support

ANI
Published : Sep 20, 2021, 4:01 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2021, 4:01 pm IST

Last week, the outlet has reported that the Surface Pro 8 would ship without USB-A ports, in favour of USB-C and Thunderbolt

The leaked image and specs line up with what was heard from sources familiar with Microsoft's plans. (Photo | AFP)
 The leaked image and specs line up with what was heard from sources familiar with Microsoft's plans. (Photo | AFP)

Washington: American tech giant Microsoft will be launching a new Surface Pro 8 model next week and a new leak of the upcoming device appears to have revealed exactly what to expect from it.

According to The Verge, a Twitter user recently published a photo of the Surface Pro 8 from what appears to be a retail listing. The account claimed the Surface Pro 8 will ship with a new 13-inch 120Hz display with narrow bezels and two Thunderbolt ports.

 

Last week, the outlet has reported that the Surface Pro 8 would ship without USB-A ports, in favour of USB-C and Thunderbolt. They also reported that Microsoft has been testing 120Hz displays for the Surface Pro lineup. The leaked image and specs line up with what was heard from sources familiar with Microsoft's plans.

The leak also revealed that Microsoft is moving towards removable SSDs on the Surface Pro 8. This matches with the Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro X, and the business-only Surface Pro 7 plus and will henceforth make it easier for businesses to swap out drives.

The company has planned a Surface hardware event on September 22, 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT onwards, where it's expected from the company to announce the Surface Pro 8, a Surface Go 3, a newly designed Surface Book 4, an updated Surface Pro X, and the successor to the Android-powered Surface Duo, as per The Verge.

 

Tags: microsoft, microsoft surface pro 8, thunderbolt
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Technology

The screenshot suggests that 'Waves' will let you wave at friends with a button identical to the hand in Clubhouse's logo. (ANI)

Clubhouse might be working on 'Waves', a new feature to invite friends to chat

The tech giant says that passwords are highly susceptible to malicious attacks. (AFP Photo)

Users can now completely remove passwords from Microsoft account

Earlier this year we saw a leaked list of unreleased Pixel phones containing the GPQ72 model number and 'Passport' code name which is allegedly the Pixel foldable phone. (AFP Photo)

Google Pixel Fold tipped to launch this year

The company did recently announce its first price increase for both Microsoft 365 and Office 365 that will go into effect in March 2022. (Photo | AFP)

Microsoft Office 2021 consumer release to come out in October

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

2

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

3

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

4

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

5

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham