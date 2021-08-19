Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 | Last Update : 06:39 PM IST

  Technology   Gadgets  19 Aug 2021  Google's Pixel 6 to roll out without charger
Technology, Gadgets

Google's Pixel 6 to roll out without charger

ANI
Published : Aug 19, 2021, 4:44 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2021, 4:44 pm IST

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, coming later this year, will have a completely new design, and will run on Tensor

Reports also suggest that Pixel 5a 5G, which launched yesterday, was possibly the last smartphone of Google that shipped with a charger. (ANI Photo)
 Reports also suggest that Pixel 5a 5G, which launched yesterday, was possibly the last smartphone of Google that shipped with a charger. (ANI Photo)

Washington: After the latest Apple's iPhones and Samsung's top flagships, American tech giant Google has officially revealed that it will ship its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, without a charger in the box.

The Verge reported that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, coming later this year, will have a completely new design, and will run on Tensor, Google's first custom chip for smartphones.

 

Reports also suggest that Pixel 5a 5G, which launched yesterday, was possibly the last smartphone of Google that shipped with a charger.

According to The Verge, the reasoning behind the company's decision is that most people already have a USB-C charger, meaning there is no need to include a new one with their phones. Also, not shipping millions of unneeded chargers with phones is good for the environment.

Tags: google, google smartphone, google pixel, google pixel 5a, google pixel 6
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Technology

Currently, 512GB is the highest storage option being offered by Apple. (ANI Photo)

iPhone 13 expected to launch in September

The battery has also been increased to 4,680mAh, up from 3,885mAh, which Google said will last through a full day of typical use or two days using Extreme Battery Saver mode. (ANI Photo)

Google launches Pixel 5A with bigger battery, screen

The company says it has a dedicated team of Afghan experts to monitor and remove content linked to the insurgent group. (PTI)

Facebook bans all Taliban supporting content

Windows 11 testers can now try out one-to-one and group audio or video calling in Microsoft Teams. (ANI Photo)

Windows 11 getting revamped snipping tool, calculator, mail apps

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham