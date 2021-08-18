Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021 | Last Update : 03:49 PM IST

  Technology   Gadgets  18 Aug 2021  Google launches Pixel 5A with bigger battery, screen
Technology, Gadgets

Google launches Pixel 5A with bigger battery, screen

ANI
Published : Aug 18, 2021, 3:36 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2021, 3:36 pm IST

The Pixel 5A's screen has got a slight boost to 6.34 inches, a small increase over the 4A 5G's 6.2-inch display

The battery has also been increased to 4,680mAh, up from 3,885mAh, which Google said will last through a full day of typical use or two days using Extreme Battery Saver mode. (ANI Photo)
 The battery has also been increased to 4,680mAh, up from 3,885mAh, which Google said will last through a full day of typical use or two days using Extreme Battery Saver mode. (ANI Photo)

Washington: American tech giant Google has officially revealed the Pixel 5A 5G, a phone it kind of announced in April to contradict rumours that it had been canceled.

According to The Verge, it comes with a small list of updated features compared to its 4A 5G predecessor, including a slightly bigger screen, a much bigger battery, and an IP67 rating for water resistance.

 

Though they might be few, these are some important tweaks to an already good midrange phone, and the best part is that the price has gotten smaller. In the US it will cost USD 449 (roughly Rs 33,000), which is USD 50 less than the Pixel 4A 5G's introductory price. The 5A will go on sale in the US and Japan on August 26.

The Pixel 5A's screen has got a slight boost to 6.34 inches, a small increase over the 4A 5G's 6.2-inch display. It's still a 1080p OLED with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, despite rumours of a faster 90Hz display.

The battery has also been increased to 4,680mAh, up from 3,885mAh, which Google said will last through a full day of typical use or two days using Extreme Battery Saver mode.

 

The 5A is also the first A-series Pixel to get an official water resistance rating. With IP67 protection, the phone will be able to withstand immersion in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. That's an uncommon feature in the sub USD 500 class where IP ratings are scarce.

The Pixel 5A will continue to offer support for sub-6GHz 5G. Unlike last year, Google will not sell a mmWave-compatible version of the phone. That's no great loss -- mmWave 5G is very fast, but the range is highly limited and hard to find.

As per The Verge, unfortunately, the 5A also doesn't have support for C-band 5G frequencies, which some network services globally will start using at the end of this year to bolster their struggling 5G networks. Google has said it could add the necessary software support later but won't commit to doing so at this point.

 

Other specs remain unchanged from the previous model. It still uses a Snapdragon 765G chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 12.2-megapixel main and 16-megapixel ultrawide rear cameras and 8-megapixel front camera are the same.

There's a rear fingerprint scanner for biometric unlock, a headphone jack, and an 18W charger included in the box, though Google has stated that this will be the last Pixel phone to offer one.

The phone will ship with Android 11 and guarantees Google's standard three years of OS platform updates and security patch support.

Tags: google, google pixel, google pixel 5a
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Technology

The company says it has a dedicated team of Afghan experts to monitor and remove content linked to the insurgent group. (PTI)

Facebook bans all Taliban supporting content

Windows 11 testers can now try out one-to-one and group audio or video calling in Microsoft Teams. (ANI Photo)

Windows 11 getting revamped snipping tool, calculator, mail apps

The move comes days after Facebook said its U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. (PTI Photo)

Facebook delays return to office for employees until January

The new Limits feature of the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform once turned on, will automatically hide comments and DM requests from people who don't follow the user or who only recently followed them. (PTI Photo)

Instagram announces new features to protect users from online abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham