Ahead of Apple's event, new iPhone and AirPods details revealed

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Max will reportedly be available with four storage options

All the rumours and speculations regarding the upcoming products will be put to rest with the Apple event, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 1:00 pm ET. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: A day before Apple's Calfornia Streaming event, new details regarding the upcoming iPhone series and other products have emerged.

The details come straight from Ming-Chi Kuo, a top Apple analyst who is known for tipping details on the company's upcoming products before they are revealed. So while none of this is confirmed, it's probably a reliable expectation-setter.

On the iPhone front, Kuo predicts three storage options for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. That means the 64 GB option -- which is too small at this point for most uses -- is gone, reported Mashable.

The larger iPhone model is also said to be getting a storage tweak but in the opposite direction. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Max will reportedly be available with four storage options; the same three mentioned above, plus a new 1 TB model that's a first for iPhones.

Kuo sounded a note of caution for those hoping to score one of the new iPhones right away, however. Ongoing component shortages around the world could come for Apple as well.

But the investor report suggested that this could also be more of a risk for older models only, presumably because Apple knows its latest devices are the most sought-after and therefore devoted more manufacturing to the new stuff.

As per Mashable, there is also some news coming on the AirPods front, with Kuo suggesting that Tuesday will bring our first look at the AirPods 3. These apparently won't replace the AirPods 2. Instead, they will either arrive at a higher price than the earlier model, which retails for USD 159, or they will prompt a price drop for the AirPods 2. But either way, it sounds like both models will continue to exist for now.

The AirPods 3 are expected to feature a redesign that puts them closer in form to the AirPods Pro, released in 2019. The new model reportedly won't offer active noise cancellation but it will feature head-tracking Spatial Audio. That's apparently it for the AirPods, though; Kuo doesn't expect an update for the Pro until 2022.

All the rumours and speculations regarding the upcoming products will be put to rest with the Apple event, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 1:00 pm ET.