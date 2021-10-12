Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

Apple rolls out iOS 15.0.2, watchOS 8.0.1

ANI
Published : Oct 12, 2021, 3:40 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2021, 3:40 pm IST

The recent Apple update has come as a fix to the outrage people faced with iOS 15

For the iPad and iPhone, it also fixes a security flaw that Apple says may already be under attack, so an update is required as soon as possible. (AFP Photo)
 For the iPad and iPhone, it also fixes a security flaw that Apple says may already be under attack, so an update is required as soon as possible. (AFP Photo)

Washington: American tech giant Apple has recently released iOS 15.0.2 and watchOS 8.0.1- further updates to its smartphones and smartwatches with some important bug fixes.

The recent update has come as a fix to the outrage people faced with iOS 15. Apple released iOS 15 on September 20 and already updated it once to iOS 15.0.1 to fix an issue where people could not use their Apple Watch to unlock their iPhone 13 while wearing a mask.

 

As per The Verge, the company is also testing iOS 15.1 in beta, which currently includes features like SharePlay, support for adding a COVID-19 vaccination card to Apple Wallet, and new iPhone 13 Pro camera features.

Here's what the update includes, including Find My bug fix:

1. Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

2. iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

3. AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

4. CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

5. Device restores or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

 

For the iPad and iPhone, it also fixes a security flaw that Apple says may already be under attack, so an update is required as soon as possible, according to The Verge. iPadOS 15.0.2 is also out.

Reportedly, watchOS 8.0.1 has also been released. According to Apple, here is what all has been fixed:

1. Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

2. Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

According to The Verge, both iOS 15.0.2 and watchOS 8.0.1 are currently available for download on supported devices.

