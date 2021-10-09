Saturday, Oct 09, 2021 | Last Update : 06:09 PM IST

Apple Series 6 Watch discontinued from official lineup

Apple's refurbished store has three different Series 6 models for sale right now

There are still a few ways to get a Series 6 and given how many features are shared between the Series 7 and the Series 6, the previous generation model could be a good option to consider if one wants to save some money. (ANI Photo)
Washington: Nearly a month after Apple announced its Series 7 smartwatch, the company has now finally removed the Series 6 Apple watch from its official lineup.

As per The Verge, for those wanting to buy a brand new Apple Watch from the tech giant, they now only have three options: the Series 7, which starts at USD 399; the still-very-good SE, which was introduced last year and starts at USD 279; and the years-old Series 3, which starts at USD 199.

 

However, there are still a few ways to get a Series 6 and given how many features are shared between the Series 7 and the Series 6, the previous generation model could be a good option to consider if one wants to save some money.

Apple's refurbished store has three different Series 6 models for sale right now, for example, and Amazon is currently offering many refurbished Series 6 watches at a lower price.

